Expert Insights on Consumers & Retail at CPNA

If there’s one inviolate truth in media and advertising these days, it’s that a lot of consumer behavior has changed dramatically since the start of the global pandemic. Media agencies, whose job it is to be on top of consumer habits and behaviors in order to guide their clients to the best activations and executions possible, have busied themselves over the last year putting together consumer-research panels. Though some have had some panels up and running for years, others in recent months have stepped up their efforts in hopes of gathering more first-party information for their clients, as well as getting beyond where a consumer went in their online journey to why they went there and what motivates or disincentivizes them.