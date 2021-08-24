Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Expert Insights on Consumers & Retail at CPNA

beautypackaging.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCosmoprof North America will feature a full lineup of educational events and presentations, giving attendees the opportunity to hear insights from experts. On Monday, August 30th, 9:30 am - 10:30 am, the interactive presentation NPD: Keys to Growth in Prestige Beauty will feature tips for beauty brands to plan a path to recovery this year. Larissa Jensen, vice president, beauty industry advisor, NPD Group (and a member of Beauty Packaging’s advisory board) will present key learnings focused on the changing retail landscape.

www.beautypackaging.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Cpna#Cosmoprof North America#Npd Group#Beauty Packaging#Euromonitor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Retailmartechseries.com

Despite a Rise in Demand by Consumers for Greater Personalization, Only 30% of Retail Contact Centers Are Using AI at Scale

New Talkdesk Research report, ‘Powering Retail Growth: The Next Generation of Contact Centers,’ offers insights into the technology investments that will be needed to support growing customer expectations. Talkdesk, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today released its new research report, “Powering Retail Growth: The Next Generation...
Industrybeautypackaging.com

The Advantages of Made in USA Beauty Packaging: Suppliers Speak

The Covid-19 pandemic threw supply chains around the world into disarray. Even today, lockdowns around the world continue to slow down or even temporarily stop the flow of raw materials and finished goods, disrupting manufacturing as a result. For years there have been many persuasive arguments made regarding the benefits...
EconomyDigiday

Consumer insights panels make a quasi-comeback in the agency world

If there’s one inviolate truth in media and advertising these days, it’s that a lot of consumer behavior has changed dramatically since the start of the global pandemic. Media agencies, whose job it is to be on top of consumer habits and behaviors in order to guide their clients to the best activations and executions possible, have busied themselves over the last year putting together consumer-research panels. Though some have had some panels up and running for years, others in recent months have stepped up their efforts in hopes of gathering more first-party information for their clients, as well as getting beyond where a consumer went in their online journey to why they went there and what motivates or disincentivizes them.
Pet Servicesdrugstorenews.com

Growing pet category brings valuable consumer insights

It doesn’t matter whether you have a pet — or even if you like them. The pet products category can help retailers better understand the latest consumer insights relevant across food and drug retail. The category sheds light on trends in e-commerce, health and well-being, and the changing preferences of younger shoppers. In fact, the pet segment practically provides a road map for how to connect with customers across the store.
Businessmartechseries.com

Native.AI Joins MISTA to Drive Growth and Innovation for CPG Brands

Consumer Intelligence Start-up Partners with Leading Innovation Platform to Address Today’s Largest F&B Industry Challenges. Native.AI a real-time market and consumer intelligence provider for CPG companies – announced today its membership with MISTA, a global innovation community for the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry. Native is partnering with MISTA to accelerate product innovation, scale its platform and collaborate with like-minded companies to solve today’s largest F&B challenges.
Retailbeautypackaging.com

Packaging Innovation Boosts Online Surge for Personal Care Subscriptions

Personal care and cosmetics companies, have faced some unique challenges during Covid-19 – not only were many retail stores closed, but social distancing and mask wearing in many regions impacted sales badly. In response, many looked to improve online sales and also accelerate plans for subscription beauty models. This has...
Retailthedallasnews.net

Product Lifecycle Management for Consumer Goods & Retail Market to Register Stunning Growth by 2031

Global Product Lifecycle Management for Consumer Goods & Retail Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 8.7% is relied upon to be recorded for the Product Lifecycle Management for Consumer Goods & Retail market by 2031, referring to industry players.
Businessmartechseries.com

DISQO Raises $85 Million to Expand Consumer Insights Platform That Drives Smarter Decisions

Consumer insights platform DISQO announced that it closed an $85 million Series B growth round led by Sageview Capital, with participation from March Capital, Valuestream Ventures, and existing investors Alpha Edison and Bonfire Ventures. Dean Nelson, Senior Partner at Sageview Capital, and Wes Nichols, Partner at March Capital, will join DISQO’s Board of Directors to accelerate DISQO’s ambitious growth plans and product vision.
Retailmarketplace.org

Why curbside pickup has been a win for both retailers and consumers

We’ll get a sense of recent trends in consumer spending from the Commerce Department on Friday. But earlier this week, a couple of earnings reports from Dick’s Sporting Goods and Best Buy showed how the pandemic has been good for many retailers — by encouraging ways of shopping that can be more efficient, like ship-from-store or curbside pickup.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

BNPL Adoption Accelerates, Driven By Benefits To Consumers, Retailers

Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) giant Klarna’s recent announcement that both its customers and retail partners had more than doubled over the past year marked the latest milestone for the fast-growing financing option that’s enjoying seemingly unchecked growth via this dual demand. Since June of 2020, Klarna said its...
Retailmediapost.com

In Best Buy's Numbers, Experts See Different Kind Of Retail Comeback

Best Buy’s quarterly sales results didn’t just bust through forecasts. Its sales gains are convincing some industry experts that the pandemic has helped consumers forge entirely new relationships with electronics. With its sharp increase in its outlook for the remainder of the year, the old-school retailer might have enough pluck...
Environmentbeautypackaging.com

Sustainability Is the Next Frontier in Retail

Inspired by the visible effects of climate change, consumers all over the world are working to live more sustainably. People are switching to electric vehicles, eating less meat, and cutting down their plastic use. But how are they approaching sustainability when it comes to retail?. To find out, Bazaarvoice surveyed...
Businessbeautypackaging.com

Amyris Acquires Clean Consumer Brand and Influencer Marketing Agency

Amyris Inc., a synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets and a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, has closed the acquisitions of Olika, Inc., an award-winning clean consumer brand, and MG Empower Ltd., a global influencer marketing agency. About Olika. Olika aims to transform the hygiene category...
Retailmartechseries.com

Undertone Launches its ‘Shoppable High Impact’ Technology Solution, Enabling Consumers To Add Products To Retailers’ Carts From Directly Within Ads

-In partnership with SmartCommerce, the Click2Cart-enabled capability allows shoppers to utilize a single click-to-cart function, providing advertisers with consistently updated data on consumer purchases. -“The activation process was simple, and we love how easy it is for users to shop our products from directly within the ad,” reports Centro. Undertone,...
Beauty & Fashionbeautypackaging.com

CPNA To Present Upcoming Market Trends & Factors Shaping Beauty

Stay in-the-know about upcoming market trends affecting the beauty industry with these two insightful presentations at the Cosmoprof North America show. On Sunday, August 29th, 12:45 pm- 1:45 pm, Fashion Snoops’ VP and Creative Director of Beauty and Wellness, Melissa Hago, will explore the culture-to-market shifts impacting product design in packaging, including sustainability, inclusivity, and consumer safety concerns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy