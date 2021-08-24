Expert Insights on Consumers & Retail at CPNA
Cosmoprof North America will feature a full lineup of educational events and presentations, giving attendees the opportunity to hear insights from experts. On Monday, August 30th, 9:30 am - 10:30 am, the interactive presentation NPD: Keys to Growth in Prestige Beauty will feature tips for beauty brands to plan a path to recovery this year. Larissa Jensen, vice president, beauty industry advisor, NPD Group (and a member of Beauty Packaging’s advisory board) will present key learnings focused on the changing retail landscape.www.beautypackaging.com
