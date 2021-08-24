Pokémon TCG Japanese Misprinted Ancient Mew Auctioning At Heritage

Leatherface is one of the original slashers, though one could argue that he comes in a distant fourth in the hierarchy of slasher royalty behind Michael, Jason, and Freddy. Some of you won't agree with that, but it's true. One place where he does NOT rank last is in comics. Leatherface has had his fair share of comics over the years, and some of the better quality ones as far as slasher icons are concerned. Right now, on auction over at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.8 copy of Leatherface #1 from Northstar Publishing in 1991. This is a rare book to find, let alone graded. In fact, this is one of only 15. And as of this writing, it is sitting at $1. Check it out below.