Pokémon TCG Japanese Misprinted Ancient Mew Auctioning At Heritage

By Joshua Nelson
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily with auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a rare, Japanese promotional copy of Ancient Mew; from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Unlike with copies of Ancient Mew that Wizards of the Coast distributed with the release of the second Pokémon movie, this copy of the Ancient Mew card is specifically a misprint; on the bottom of the card's front face, it sets its attribution to "Nintedo" rather than Nintendo. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, August 24th, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this anomalous and rare misprinted card from the Pokémon TCG.

