Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Sci Fi TV Network Scorecard: Apple TV+, Paramount+, HBO Max, and Disney+

By johnnyjay
cancelledscifi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetwork Scorecard: Scoring the networks based on their history of airing and supporting sci fi and fantasy television shows. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu have been around for a while and each of those streaming services has produced some notable sci fi and fantasy originals as well non-genre entries (click on the links to see the individual scorecards for each). But those services are now getting some serious competition from the likes of Apple TV+, Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access), HBO Max, Disney+, and more. The newer services have really only been in the game for a few years now, so it is hard to make a full assessment of them at this point. But following is a quick look at four of the bigger names right now.

www.cancelledscifi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Asimov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Network#Amazon Prime Video#Hulu#Cbs#Foundation#Amazing Stories#Star Trek#Hbo#Titans#Young Justice#Justice League Dark#Green Lantern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV ShowsCNET

Budget hack: Replace Netflix, Hulu and more with free subscriptions

Trying to save some cash? If you'd like to limit the number of services you pay monthly fees for, many of the most popular ones -- including Netflix, Hulu, Apple Music, Grubhub and DoorDash -- can be swapped for free alternatives. You might not end up with the exact same product, but you can often get pretty darn close.
TV & VideosCNET

Candyman isn't streaming on HBO Max or Netflix, sorry

HBO Max has become synonymous with streaming new theatrical movies, thanks to an unprecedented number of films streaming there at no extra cost the same day they hit US cinemas. But this weekend's biggest movie, the horror sequel Candyman, isn't available to stream on HBO Max, Netflix or anywhere for that matter.
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

HBO Max and YouTube are now on Spectrum TV

Two of the biggest players in streaming, HBO Max and YouTube, have officially arrived on Spectrum TV. It’s the first time the apps have been supported on Spectrum TV, Charter’s digital cable provider and live TV app, and users will be able to access content from both apps through the platform’s guide on channels 2004 for HBO Max and 2003 for YouTube. Users will also be able to find them by searching the guide or from the guide’s apps menu. (A subscription to HBO Max, which costs $10 per month with ads or $15 to go ad-free and unlock same-day theatrical releases, will still be required to access the content.)
ElectronicsCNET

Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV: Which streamer is best for Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, HBO Max in 2021?

Looking for a cheap, easy way to get streaming video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV Plus and everything else on to your TV? You have two excellent choices: Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Roku had long been the most popular name in streaming devices, but Amazon's Fire TV system has been gaining ground and both now boast over 50 million users, respectively. At CNET we've spent countless hours testing devices from both platforms and in general both work great. Most of the Roku and Fire TV devices we've reviewed have received an 8.0 (excellent) rating or higher.
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Cancellation Watch Preview for the Fall 2021 Sci Fi and Fantasy TV Shows

The Fall 2021 season is upon us, and it will have notably more shows to offer sci fi and fantasy fans than what we saw last year from the pandemic-impacted Fall 2020 slate. As of this writing, there are over thirty genre entries on the schedule with at least a tentative date, and more premieres will certainly be announced in the coming month or two. Following is my rundown on all of the shows currently set to hit the schedule between September and December with my predictions on whether they will survive beyond the current season. My predictions are largely driven by the network scorecards I have put together over the Summer which look at how sci fi and fantasy shows have performed at those venues over the past ten years. With fewer and fewer genre entries on the linear networks, it is harder to gauge the status of current shows since there is not as much ratings data. And Netflix has proven that ranking in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 provides no guarantee that a show will be renewed with the quick cancellations of highly-watched originals like Away, The Irregulars, and Jupiter’s Legacy. But looking back at how networks have handled genre entries over past seasons gives us at least something to go on. The renewal prospects that I will assign from most to least likely to be renewed are as follows: Very Good, Good, Fair, Toss-up, Poor. A few shows got off to an early start in August, the rest will have their premieres over the next four months. You can see the current Fall schedule at this link and be sure to follow our Cancellation Watch posts throughout the season for updates and ratings results as well as our weekly Sci Fi TV Update posts.
TV ShowsCNET

Amazon Prime Video Channels: All the TV channels you can add to your Prime account

Cutting the cable TV cord can be overwhelming. There are so many new names and streaming services, so many places to get TV shows and movies, and so many pricing options that figuring out which one's right for you is like an endless game of whack-a-mole. Amazon Prime Video, included with your Amazon Prime membership subscription, is one such option. Best known for its original series such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Expanse, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and the upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel, it's also home to thousands of hours of TV shows and movies that you can stream immediately, similar to Netflix.
TV ShowsStuff.tv

The 24 best Amazon Prime Video Original TV series and films

Our favourite picks from Amazon Prime Video’s homegrown crop of TV shows and movies. Updated for September 2021. Amazon isn’t about to let Netflix have all the fun (and funds) when it comes to making superb original television series and films – and it’s already given its Prime subscribers some award-winning stuff to stream.
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

HBO Max Is Now Streaming on Vizio SmartCast TVs

HBO Max has finally come to Vizio’s SmartCast platform in the U.S., bringing the WarnerMedia streamer to one of the country’s best-selling TV brands. Consumers who have Vizio SmartCast-enabled televisions and who subscribe to HBO Max will be able to sign into the app to get access to the service’s 13,000-plus hours of premium content.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Gremlins Cartoon Series Secrets of the Mogwai Is Heading to Cartoon Network & HBO Max

While there are many Gremlin fans who are still hoping that the recent wave of '80s reboots and sequels will finally see the mischievous little monsters returning to cause more havoc on the big screen, for now there is the HBO Max animated prequel series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai to look forward to. The new series, which is set in the 1920s and tells the story of how a Mogwai called Gizmo came to be acquainted with 10 year old Sam Wing, will also have a cross platform release, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. As well as premiering on HBO Max, the series will also air on Cartoon Network.
TV ShowsPosted by
Boston

All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in September 2021

September's streaming highlights include a new Star Wars series and a Netflix documentary about Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looking closely at the spread of the delta variant and Massachusetts officials issuing an updated face covering advisory, some residents may be searching for streaming options instead of heading to the theaters this weekend.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

HBO Max’s Aquaman, Gremlins Animated Shows Coming To Cartoon Network

HBO Max’s Aquaman, Gremlins Animated Shows Coming To Cartoon Network. Originally announced as HBO Max exclusives, Aquaman: King of Atlantis and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai are taking up residence on cable TV. According to The Hollywood Reporter, both shows will have cross-platform runs on Cartoon Network. The shows are...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

How do I sign up for Star + if I already have Disney +?

Star + has arrived in Latin America! After several months of waiting after its announcement, the new streaming service is already in our region with a wide range of contents that promise hours of entertainment. If you are already a subscriber to the Disney + platform, we will tell you what you must do to contract this new launch of the company.
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Five Sci Fi/Fantasy Shows Saved from Cancellation Before Manifest

Netflix announced this past weekend that it will pick up NBC’s cancelled Manifest for a fourth and final season which brings resolution to an extended campaign to save the series that spanned across the globe (more on that at this link). And while the fact that this one topped the Nielsen Streaming Rankings for acquired shows for seven weeks in a row certainly influenced the streamer’s decision to revive it, the fan efforts played an important part as well. They staged watch parties which helped boost its viewership numbers on Netflix, and they also got the show trending on social media worldwide. And this is not the first time the fans have come out in force to save a cancelled sci fi/fantasy show. Over the past five years, there have been three notable campaigns that successfully resulted in cancelled shows getting an extended lease on life. And going further back there are even more examples of how the fans were able to help their shows, proving that when they come together they can influence the decision-making of network execs. (You can read more about what fans can do to help struggling and/or cancelled shows at our Call to Action page.)
TV & VideosVulture

HBO Max Is Coming to Cable (If You Have Spectrum TV)

If you still have cable television, then in the words of Olivia Rodrigo — who probably doesn’t even know the word “cable” — good 4 u, because Spectrum TV announced that HBO Max and YouTube will be arriving to their Spectrum Guide platform starting today. (Netflix, it should be noted, is already there.)
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Marvel Studios: Legends: The Ten Rings’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Disney+ is releasing a new, surprise episode of Marvel Studios: Legends, in anticipation of the release of the new film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The 13th episode in the series, entitled “The Ten Rings”, tells the story of the mysterious organization involved in the upcoming MCU movie. It’s available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, September 1, just two days before Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings makes its theatrical debut on September 3. You can watch Marvel Studios: Legends: The Ten Rings with a Disney+ subscription.
NFLIGN

What Is the Future of the Streaming Wars? - State of Streaming 3.0

There are more streaming networks than ever before, so if you have questions about the future of streaming, then you've come to the right place. All week long, IGN's State of Streaming 3.0 initiative is featuring reviews and in-depth analysis about current streaming providers like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and more!

Comments / 0

Community Policy