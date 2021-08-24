Arizona Diamondbacks vs Pittsburgh Pirates 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Yeah, so this was a funny one. I’ll be honest, I spent much more of the game focused on the Gameday Thread than I did on, well, the actual game. I’m not going to try to make excuses for that, honestly, at this point in the waning stages of our 2021 Diamondbacks fan experience, and I’m not going to apologize. I suspect I don’t even need to, because all of us who have been paying attention—and bless our hearts, masochists that we have become very accomplished at being this year—entirely understand, I expect. But here we are, and I will give you as thorough a recap as I can, whether you actually want it or not. Eat your spinach, people. Take your medicine. It’s good for you.