Arizona Diamondbacks vs Pittsburgh Pirates 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 8 days ago

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play Game 2 of their 2-game series on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:50 PM (EDT). The Diamondbacks are coming to this game following an 8-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies after losing the first two games in the series. Arizona improved to a 42-84 record on the year with the victory, sitting last in the National League West Division.

www.tonyspicks.com

tonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs St Louis Cardinals 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Detroit Tigers (60-66) will duel with the St. Louis Cardinals (63-60) in a short two-game set tournament at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:45 PM ET. Detroit Tigers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game battle over the weekend. In their recent encounter, the Tigers bested the Blue Jays at 5-3 after hitting nine shots with two errors committed. Pitcher Drew Hutchison made a nice start in pitching 4.1 scoreless innings with four hits and one base on balls allowed but struck out one Toronto batter. The Detroit Tigers recorded a batting average of .241 and a total of 1,001 hits this season. Detroit earned 550 runs on the year to date with a total of 175 home runs and acquired an on-base percentage of .307 this season. The Detroit Tigers achieved a team ERA of 4.48 and a WHIP of 1.37 while striking out a total of 990 hitters and gave up a total of 1,072 hits.
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 0, San Diego 3: Some Baseball Did Occur

Yeah, so this was a funny one. I’ll be honest, I spent much more of the game focused on the Gameday Thread than I did on, well, the actual game. I’m not going to try to make excuses for that, honestly, at this point in the waning stages of our 2021 Diamondbacks fan experience, and I’m not going to apologize. I suspect I don’t even need to, because all of us who have been paying attention—and bless our hearts, masochists that we have become very accomplished at being this year—entirely understand, I expect. But here we are, and I will give you as thorough a recap as I can, whether you actually want it or not. Eat your spinach, people. Take your medicine. It’s good for you.
tonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/28/2021

Red Sox at Indians—MLB pick is Cleveland Indians +139. Getting the start for Cleveland is Cal Quantrill. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past eight starts. Nathan Eovalidi to counter for the Red Sox. Is numbers have not been as good on the road with an ERA 5.02 in ten starts. As this series began the Indians had won five of their past six. Past ten games Indians batting .279 and their bullpen an ERA 1.98, WHIP 1.13 and opponents batting .209. That is outperforming Boston in this period. Play Cleveland +139.
News Herald

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (75-57) and red-hot Tampa Bay Rays (82-48) open a four-game series Monday at Tropicana Field (ESPN). First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. Rays odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Rays lead 7-5 The...
tonyspicks.com

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals (53-70) will clash with the Miami Marlins (51-74) in Game 1 of a three-game set competition at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Washington will try to get back after losing the three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend. The Nationals beat the Brewers in the opening game at 4-1 on Friday but unfortunately lost the next two contests at 6-9 on Saturday and 3-7 in the series finale on Sunday. Last time out, Washington closed the match with two runs scored after hitting nine shots and committed one error in that loss. Starter Sean Nolin gave up three earned runs on six hits with three free bases awarded and struck out five Milwaukee hitters in pitching for 4.0 innings in defeat. Third Baseman Carter Kieboom acquired a one-run score on one hit with an RBI while Catcher Riley Adams made two runs on one hit in the losing effort for the Nats.
tonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Indians 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Indians will clash at the Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. The Rangers are 1-5 in their last six games this season. The team was able to avoid a sweep in its previous series with the Red Sox by winning the second meeting to an impressive score of 10-1. Texas slumped in the series finale, finishing with a score of 4-8 where RP Dennis Santana delivered a walk-off grand slam in the 11th inning. The team dropped its record to 43-81 and the Rangers are in fifth place in the AL West standings.
tonyspicks.com

Kansas City Royals vs Houston Astros 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The second installment of a three-game set between the Kansas City Royals and the Houston Astros will continue at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night. The Royals lead the series with a 7-1 win in the opener on Monday. Kansas improves to 56-68 in third-place at the AL Central Division. Houston still leads the AL West Division at 73-52 with the Athletics trailing by 3 ½ games.
tonyspicks.com

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Minnesota Twins are off to meet the Boston Red Sox at the Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. The Twins are coming into this match with three straight losses from its previous series. Minnesota was swept by the Yankees and ended the final match with a score of 1-7. The team won only two of its last six games this season. Minnesota’s record dropped to 54-70 and the team is currently last in the AL Central standings.
tonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Angels vs Baltimore Orioles 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Angels will play Game 1 of their 3-game series on the road against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park At Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:05 PM (EDT). The Angels are heading to the plate following a 3-0 defeat and getting swept in the 3-game series by the Cleveland Indians over the weekend. The team moved to a 62-64 record on the year, sitting 4th place 12 games behind 2nd place Houston Astros in the American League West Division.
tonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners will play the last installment of their two-game series against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 3:37 PM (EDT). After a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday, Seattle is now at 67-58. With the win, Seattle ended a two-game winless run against Houston, bringing the Mariners within six matches of the leading place in the American League West.
tonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Francisco Giants will meet the New York Mets at the Citi Field in Queens, New York City on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. The Giants won two meetings against the Athletics in their previous three-game series. San Francisco has won five of its last seven games this season. The squad is now sitting on an 80-44 record following a 2-1 victory over Oakland last Sunday. Donovan Solano made a two-run, pinch-hit blast in the eighth inning during the series finale against the Athletics. The team ranks first in the National League West standings.
tonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox will play the second game of their four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:07 PM (EDT). After a 9-0 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Chicago is now at 72-53. Two of Chicago’s 3 matches against the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays were lost. With a 9-12 game advantage over the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central, the White Sox are in first place.
tonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Chicago Cubs 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies will step in the Wrigley Field Diamond for Game 2 with the Cubs in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 8:05 PM ET. The Rockies lost Game 1 of their 3-game series installment against the Chicago Cubs to a score of 4-6 yesterday. The team is looking for a win after winning 6 of their last 9 games. Colorado is 4th at 57-68 in the NL West.
tonyspicks.com

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The top two teams in the NL Central Division will battle it out for a three-game set starting on Tuesday night at the American Family Field. The Reds improved to 69-57 after sweeping the Marlins in four games. The Brewers split their first two games against the Nationals and took the series finale giving them a 76-49 record. The Brewers are still on top of the NL Central standings followed by the Reds with 7 ½ games behind.
tonyspicks.com

WNBA Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Dream are hosting the Chicago Sky at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park on Tuesday, August 24, at 19:00 in an all-Eastern battle between two teams sitting on opposite sides of the conference table. The Dream are on a free fall, having won only once in their previous twelve matches and are second to last in the East. The Sky are 1-4 in their previous five matches but remain second in the conference.
Dodger Insider

Nationals recall catcher Keibert Ruiz

The Washington Nationals recalled catcher Keibert Ruiz from Triple-A Rochester on Monday and optioned catcher Tres Barrera to Triple-A Rochester following the game on Sunday. Ruiz, 23, is the consensus top prospect in Washington’s Minor League system and is the №13 overall prospect in baseball according to Baseball America and the №19 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com. He joins the Nationals after hitting .308 with six doubles, five homers, 14 RBI, seven walks and 11 runs scored in 20 games with Triple-A Rochester.

