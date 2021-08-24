Chicago White Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Chicago White Sox will play the second game of their four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:07 PM (EDT). After a 9-0 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Chicago is now at 72-53. Two of Chicago’s 3 matches against the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays were lost. With a 9-12 game advantage over the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central, the White Sox are in first place.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0