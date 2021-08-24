Chicago White Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

In what has been one of the truly great bounce-back seasons in baseball history. Carlos Rodon has become an ace-caliber pitcher for the Chicago White Sox. With the emergence of Dylan Cease as well, they have a 4 headed monster of Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Carlos Rodon, and Dylan Cease in the rotation which is arguably the best in baseball.As for Cease, he is still under contract and has another year of team control before entering his first year of arbitration in 2023. As for Rodon, not so much. This past offseason, the White Sox and Rodon agreed to a one-year deal for 3 million. After this season, he is set to walk free once again. This time, the White Sox needs to extend him without letting him go.