Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

God means truth

Mining Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would like to thank The Mining Journal and most of all the editorial department for getting my editorial letters in your paper. I’ve written for many years on different subjects and have tried to tell the truth and be honest on what I write about. Also thanks for letting my spiritual message to be added in my writings.

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#The Mining Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
ReligionBelief.Net

What Would Jesus Do in Today’s World?

Today’s world is extremely chaotic. Not that it hasn’t always been chaotic, but some things taking place in modern times have made things crazier and left us feeling more uncertain. Two major culprits are the increase in the number of people on our planet, along with our level of connectivity. In addition, humanity is continually faced with extreme situations, forcing us into social, financial and economic crises. We are also dealing with some of the greatest political and social challenges of our lifetime. Everything from the COVID-19 crises to sexual scandals inside and outside the Church, our world is plagued with complex and divisive issues. If your heart aches every time, you turn on the news or think about the problems of today, think about what Jesus is experiencing. If Jesus were still walking on this earth today, how would He respond? The best way to figure out the answer is to look at Jesus’ teachings and character, which we can find directly in scripture.
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

Latest from Mormon Land: The richest Latter-day Saints and whether polygamy is a laughing matter

The Mormon Land newsletter is a weekly highlight reel of developments in and about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Want this free newsletter in your inbox? Subscribe here. You also can support Mormon Land with a donation at Patreon.com/mormonland, where you can access, among other exclusive gifts and content, transcripts from our “Mormon Land” podcast.
ReligionPosted by
Mashed

Does The Bible Say It's A Sin To Eat Meat?

Sales of plant-based foods are booming in the United States, achieving the incredible figure of $7 billion, according to Livekindly. And while that may be due, at least in part, to the many health benefits they offer (via Everyday Health), there is also internal conflict for some when it comes to the morality of eating meat. Although one might assume that a definitive answer regarding whether or not eating meat is an actual sin can be found in The Bible, the obvious source for clarification among practicing Christians, the answer is far from forthcoming.
Religionarcamax.com

Why do preachers say that God can do anything, yet the world travails?

Q: Why do preachers say that God can do anything, yet the world travails? – L.G. A: The love of God is so great that man has difficulty accepting His supreme sacrifice designed to redeem the human race. But there is one thing God’s love cannot do. It cannot forgive the unrepentant sinner. The human race is called on throughout the Bible to repent of sin and rebellion and return to God.
Louisville, KYsbts.edu

We Need Old Hymns: God Moves in a Mysterious Way

“God Moves in a Mysterious Way” by William Cowper. God moves in a mysterious way, his wonders to perform; he plants his footsteps in the sea, and rides upon the storm. Deep in unfathomable mines, of never-failing skill; he fashions up his bright designs, and works his sovereign will. Ye...
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.7:21-23; quote by Vash Young

Romans Rom.7:21-23 There is no finer sensations in life that which comes with victory over one’s self. Go forward to a goal of inward achievement, brushing aside all your old internal enemies as you advance. Vash Young (1888-1965) was an American author of motivational and self-improvement books with a popular...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Why Prayer Must Be a Priority

A young man who had a very chaotic childhood spent a great deal of his time living with his grandparents, because his mother didn’t really have much time for him. As he got older, he made some bad decisions and found himself in a lifestyle of drug use. But he hung out with a group of guys who happened to walk past the home of a pastor and his wife every day.
Religionswark.today

God Will Accomplish His Purposes

In the previous meditation, we examined the continuing discussion of the prophecy of Isaiah in chapter 66:1-2. God reminded His people that He needed nothing from them including a place in which to dwell. With that fact firmly established God turned our attention to what it is that He desires from us. His heart longs for a people who will come to Him humbly with soft hearts and obedient and contrite spirits. Psalms 25:8-10 promises good to these worshipers, Good and upright is the Lord; Therefore He instructs sinners in the way. He leads the humble in justice, And He teaches the humble His way. All the paths of the Lord are lovingkindness and truth To those who keep His covenant and His testimonies. (NASU)
Religiondickinsoncountynews.com

Why does God save people?

The other day I was talking with my 6-year-old, who asked one of Christianity’s massive questions: “Why does God save people?”. How would you answer this question? Surely there are lots of “right answers,” according to the Bible. We would be in line with the Bible if we said, “Because he loves people” or “Because he wants to fix a broken creation” or “Because in his mercy, he knows we have no other hope.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy