PELLSTON — Emmet County has received another round of federal funding for Pellston Regional Airport. The nearly $3 million in grant money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation using funds from the American Rescue Plan. It was announced this week and is slated to help fund repairs to the airport’s critical infrastructure, such as its runways and tarmac. The grant money is just one of several recent awards the airport and other county entities have received following the passage of the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan in March.