Owatonna High School tennis coach Curt Matejcek is going to find out in short order what his girls team is capable of this fall. “The first three matches might be a little difficult, but hopefully we’ll learn some things and be able to adjust accordingly,” Matejcek said over the phone late last week. The Huskies, who are returning only four athletes who saw significant time on the varsity squad in 2020, will face off against three high-quality opponents in Eden Pairie, Lakeville North and Mankato West, not only in their first three matches, but also on back-to-back days, to start their season.