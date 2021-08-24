How to Watch the 2021 Little League World Series Championship Rounds Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The Little League World Series is winding its way down to the final teams. America’s finest youth baseball teams are duking it out to see who will be number one. This year’s tournament will lack international flair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still promises to be a riveting event. The action continues Tuesday, August 24 with Honolulu, HI vs. Manchester, CT, and continues until the finals air on Sunday, August 29.thestreamable.com
