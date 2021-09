Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3729; (P) 1.3768; (R1) 1.3794;. GBP/USD is losing some upside momentum as seen in 4 hour MACD. But rebound from 1.3601 is in favor to continue as long as 1.3678 minor support holds, for 1.3982 resistance first. Decisive break there will pave the way back to retest 1.4248 high. On the downside, break of 1.3678 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.3570 low, and possibly further to 1.3482 key resistance turned support.