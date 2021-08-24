Cancel
Iowa State

She beat a 20-year incumbent in 2020, now this Iowa lawmaker has her sights on Congress

 8 days ago

Aug. 24—A recently elected state representative and Iowa City Democrat, who unseated a 20-year incumbent in last year's primary, now has her sights on Congress. University of Iowa law professor and state Rep. Christina Bohannan announced Tuesday she will run for southeast Iowa's 2nd congressional district seat held by freshman Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

