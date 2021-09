For the second game in a row, the South Central Cougars got a double digit, shutout win after beating Woodlawn 16-0 on Saturday morning. Aiden Dodson and Spencer Johannes split work on the mound in the shutout with Dodson going the first two innings, giving up just one hit and striking out 5 while Johannes pitched an inning, striking out 2 while not giving up a hit. Beau Jolliff had a home run and 5 RBI in the game for the Cougars. The second game of the scheduled doubleheader Saturday was cancelled due to rain. South Central is now 2-0 on the season and will be back in action Tuesday at Neoga.