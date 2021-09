As delta variant cases continue to rise, government leaders are once again rethinking plans for keeping employees safe. These policies have ranged from daily symptom checks to frequent COVID-19 tests, to even requiring proof of vaccination. One thing that is clear is that there is no “one size fits all” approach. With recent news of the FDA giving full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, Comirnaty (and other vaccines following suit later this year), the issue of vaccine policy will continue to heighten as governments pressure-test the best way to keep employees and residents safe.