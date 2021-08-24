National Beverage (FIZZ) Doubles Special Dividend to $6/Share
National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) doubled its special dividend payout to $6.00 from $3.00. "It's not common to have such loyal shareholders that have remained steadfast for the past 30 years," stated a company spokesperson. National Beverage Corp. today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's special dividend previously announced on November 24, 2020. "With everything that this year 2020 served upon us, plus 30 years of public company listing, our Board, in addition to the entire management team, wanted to reward our special shareholders with an extra $3.00 per share for a total payout of $6.00 per share payable on or before February 2, 2021," the spokesperson continued.
