Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

National Beverage (FIZZ) Doubles Special Dividend to $6/Share

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) doubled its special dividend payout to $6.00 from $3.00. "It's not common to have such loyal shareholders that have remained steadfast for the past 30 years," stated a company spokesperson. National Beverage Corp. today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's special dividend previously announced on November 24, 2020. "With everything that this year 2020 served upon us, plus 30 years of public company listing, our Board, in addition to the entire management team, wanted to reward our special shareholders with an extra $3.00 per share for a total payout of $6.00 per share payable on or before February 2, 2021," the spokesperson continued.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Dividend#Fizz#Streetinsider Premium#Fizz#National Beverage Corp#Board Of Directors#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

American National Bankshares (AMNB) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend; 3.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. American National Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMNB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
StocksStreetInsider.com

National Research Corporation (NRC) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. National Research Corporation (NASDAQ: NRC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 30,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Dividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Arco Vara AS informs that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 8th of September 2021, as at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System, and therefore the dividend payment ex-date is on 7th of September 2021. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2020 paid out on the 15th of September 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) Prices 200M Share Offering at $0.30/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares ("Offering"), with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $60 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The Offering equates to 200,000,000 of the Company's ordinary shares at a price of $0.30 per share. The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same price per share as the ordinary shares, less the $0.01 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for capital expenditure, general corporate and working capital needs. The ordinary shares are trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "METX". The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on September 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Greif Inc (GEF) Raises Quarterly Dividend 4.5% to $0.46; 2.9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Greif Inc (NYSE: GEF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, or $1.84 annualized. This is a 4.5% increase from the prior dividend of $0.44. The dividend will...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Macerich (MAC) Announces Reduction of Quarterly Dividend to $ 0.50/Share Payable 20% in Cash, 80% in Common Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Board of Directors of the Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $.50 per share of common stock, consisting of a combination of cash and shares of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2020.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Old Republic (ORI) Declares $1.50 Special Dividend; 5.8% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Old Republic (NYSE: ORI) declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend will be payable on October 6, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September 14, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) to double common stock dividend to $0.20 per share, plans $18 billion in buybacks through Q2 of 2022

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that it has completed the 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) stress test process. The Company expects its stress capital buffer (SCB) to be 3.1%, which represents a percentage amount of incremental capital the company must hold above its minimum regulatory capital requirements. The Federal Reserve Board (FRB) has indicated that it will publish the Company's final SCB by August 31, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Declares $3.20 Special Dividend

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) declared a special dividend of $3.20 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 12, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 11, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, or $0.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend; 4.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 13, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Dominion Energy (D) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, or $2.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 20, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy