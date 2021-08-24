Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Which Job Opening in the Sioux Falls School District is For You?

By Dave Roberts
 8 days ago
There are currently over 250 open positions in the Sioux Falls School District from full-time teaching to substitute teachers and support staff. With the Sioux Falls School District celebrating its 150th Anniversary this year, they find themselves going through a growth spurt like an adolescent leaping into teenage life. Not to dwell on the COVID world we live in now, but the need for more staff has never been higher.

Sioux Falls, SD
