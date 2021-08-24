Qualcomm (QCOM) Raises Dividend by 5%
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 5 percent increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.62 to $0.65 per share of common stock and will be effective for quarterly dividends payable after March 26, 2020. This dividend increase will raise the annualized dividend payout to $2.60 per share of common stock.www.streetinsider.com
