Apple (AAPL) Raises Quarterly Dividend 6.5% to $0.82; Raises Buyback by $50B

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, or $3.28 annualized. This is a 6.5% increase from the prior dividend of $0.77. The dividend will be payable on May 14, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 11, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of May 8, 2020. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.1 percent.