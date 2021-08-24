Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Apple (AAPL) Raises Quarterly Dividend 6.5% to $0.82; Raises Buyback by $50B

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, or $3.28 annualized. This is a 6.5% increase from the prior dividend of $0.77. The dividend will be payable on May 14, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 11, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of May 8, 2020. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.1 percent.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aapl#Dividend Yield#The Board Of Directors#Aapl#Raises Buyback#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Cell PhonesStreetInsider.com

Wolfe Upgrades Apple (AAPL) to Peer Perform on Strong iPhone Demand

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wolfe analyst Jeff Kvaal upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) to Peer Perform from Underperform. The analyst argues that healthy US operator promotions and Huawei share gains yielded robust...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Arrow Financial (AROW) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend; 2.9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, or $1.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend; 4.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, or $0.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

C. H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. C. H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Outfront Media (OUT) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Perrigo (PRGO) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend; 2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, or $0.96 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Brooks Automation (BRKS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Culp, Inc. (CULP) Misses Q1 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) reported Q1 EPS of $0.08, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $83 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.39 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Patterson Companies (PDCO) PT Raised to $32 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Jonathan Block raised the price target on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) to $32.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

TEGNA (TGNA) Raises Quarterly Dividend 35.7% to $0.095; 2.2% Yield

TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share, or $0.38 annualized. This is a 35.7% increase from the prior dividend of $0.07. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September 2, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Lear Corp. (LEA) Raises Quarterly Dividend 100% to $0.50; 1.2% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. This is a 100% increase from the prior dividend of $0.25. The dividend will...
StocksStreetInsider.com

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Announces $2B Share Buyback; Declares $0.5625 Dividend

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. As part of its ongoing capital return program, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced that its board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend and the expansion of its 2021 share repurchase authorization. The actions are based on the significant strength of the NXP capital structure, and the board's confidence in the company's ability to drive long-term growth and strong cash flow.
Stockspulse2.com

NIO Stock: Over 4% Decrease Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) fell by over 4% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) – a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market in China – fell by over 4% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to what the company’s outlook drop due to issues with chip supplies.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Atrion Corp (ATRI) Raises Quarterly Dividend 11.4% to $1.95; 1.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Atrion Corp (NASDAQ: ATRI) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.95 per share, or $7.8 annualized. This is an 11.4% increase from the prior dividend of $1.75. The dividend will be payable on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Kraft Heinz (KHC) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend; 4.1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Workday (WDAY) Gains on a Beat-and-Raise Quarter, Analysts Positive

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) are up more than 7% in pre-open Friday after the company delivered better-than-expected Q2 results. WDAY said it made Q2 EPS of $1.23 to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy