Township of Schaumburg Disability Services to Host FREE Community Resource Fair September 25

Join the Township of Schaumburg's Disability Services Department for a FREE Community Resource Fair on September 25 from 9-12 pm at One Illinois Blvd, Hoffman Estates. Meet with local disability service providers and enjoy some carnival-like games and entertainment, including a balloon artist. There will be a sensory-friendly touch-a-truck, raffle prizes and other activities making this an event to remember! This event is open to the public and a list of confirmed service providers is below. Due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic the event is subject to change.