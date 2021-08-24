Why plastic barriers may not work to stop COVID-19

HOUSTON — When the COVID pandemic started, it seemed like plastic barriers went up everywhere, so why are experts now saying they don’t really work?. It seems like workplaces and stores have all become one giant salad bar with plastic barriers erected to supposedly protect us from COVID-19. But research suggest in a lot of situations they are not effective, and in some cases, might make things worse. As we have learned more about COVID-19, it’s becoming increasingly clear that it spreads through small particles in the air. Under normal conditions good airflow and ventilation can get rid of those particles. By putting up plastic barriers, researchers believe you are trapping the particles, helping them build up in certain areas.