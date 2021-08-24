Cancel
Troy, NY

Statement from Mayor Madden on Swearing-In of Kathy Hochul as Governor of New York State

By Troy City Hall
troyny.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY, NY (August 24, 2021) – Mayor Patrick Madden has issued the following statement on the swearing-in of Kathy Hochul as the 57th Governor of New York State:. “The City of Troy is fortunate to have a strong relationship with Governor Hochul who has been a familiar face to many in our community during the last six and a half years. The new Governor brings extensive experience in local government and a strong appreciation for the challenges cities, towns and villages contend with on a daily basis. I have tremendous confidence in Governor Hochul’s ability to lead our state and fight for communities like Troy, and look forward to working closely with her and her administration to build a stronger future for the Collar City and New York State.”

www.troyny.gov

Comments / 0

 

