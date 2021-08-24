Havana Smoke & Reserve, Novelty House Rooftop set for uptown debut

Since the rest of the world considers Los Angeles a vacation destination, sometimes it feels like a stretch for Angelenos to make — or justify — a real getaway. But even if you live blocks from the beach, there’s nothing like visiting a different beach, and a change of scenery is always a victory (even if it’s the same kind of scenery). Which is to say: Angelenos should go to the beach — leave town and go to the beach! While American spend their time dreaming of international waters, it’s easy to forget that places like the Santa Barbara coast are touted just as widely abroad. Less than a hundred miles away from Los Angeles, this chilled-out coastal haven has acquired a reputation as a celebrity haven for a reason: It’s nearly paradise.