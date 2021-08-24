Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi grandfather holding out for miracle after 2-year-old grandson went missing in Tennessee floodwaters

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xl86h_0bbHwCGY00

A Mississippi man is holding out for a miracle in hopes that his grandson is found alive after the 2-year-old went missing when floodwaters swept through the child’s home.

Chris Hixson told WREG in Memphis that he has been driving daily from his home in Southaven to Waverly, Tennessee, to help search for his grandson Kellen Burrow-Vaughn, who has been missing since Saturday. Waverly is approximately 2 1/2 hours from Southhaven.

When the floodwaters inundated the apartment complex Kellen and his family were living in, his parents tried to get all five of their children to safety, but Hixson said the parents were unable to reach Kellen before a surge of water swept through the apartment and into the back bedroom where Kellen was sleeping.

Kellen Burrow-Vaughn is two years old and has been missing since Saturday. He was swept away by floodwaters at a Waverly apartment complex.

Hixson said everyone is praying for a miracle that Kellen is found safe.

Comments / 14

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
42K+
Followers
3K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Southaven, MS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Waverly, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Thousands face weeks without power in Ida’s aftermath

Louisiana communities beginning the huge task of clearing debris and repairing the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida are facing the depressing prospect of weeks without electricity in the stifling, late-summer heat. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving all of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies shoot, kill murder suspect in middle of hurricane winds, storm surge

Mississippi deputies shot and killed a murder suspect after traveling through storm surge from Hurricane Ida early Monday morning to locate the suspect. It was not clear if the murder suspect fired on officers or threatened to harm them. But Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a house in Pearlington after being told someone there had been killed. The house, on stilts, was surrounded by water so deputies reportedly used a boat and another high vehicle to reach the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy