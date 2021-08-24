Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 15-20 cents, corn up 4-8 cents, wheat down 3-6 cents

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat futures falling on profit-taking setback, with firmer dollar that makes U.S. supplies less attractive to overseas buyers adding pressure. * Benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat found support during the overnight trading session near Monday's low of $7.24. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 5-1/2 cents at $7.28 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last off 4-1/2 cents at $7.13 per bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was last 4 cents lower at $9.01-3/4. CORN - Up 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn futures rising on concerns about deteriorating crop conditions in U.S. Midwest. * U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday afternoon said that 60% of the U.S. corn crop was rated good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier and 1 point lower than the average of analysts' expectations. * Private exporters reported the sale of 125,300 tonnes of corn to Mexico for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, USDA said. * CBOT December corn rose above the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * CBOT December corn last traded up 4 cents at $5.39-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Technical buying expected to support soybeans. USDA report that showed 1 percentage point decline in good-to-excellent ratings for U.S. crop also supportive. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, USDA said. * CBOT November soybeans found support at the low end of their 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * November soybeans were last 13-3/4 cents higher at $13.06-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by David Evans)

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wheat#Cbot Trends Soybeans#Reuters#Wheat Down 3 To#Mgex#Bollinger Range
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Starting the Week in the Red

Corn is 8 to 14 cents lower, soybeans are 15 to 40 cents lower and wheat is flat to 14 cents lower. Corn trade is 8 to 14 cents lower to start the week with trade seeing spread weakness and little fresh news ahead of the September contract going into delivery. Ethanol margins should remain in the recent range with cheaper fall blends and weaker corn basis likely to shore up margins, with tight stocks coming in once the storm effects fade.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil soy farmers hoard crops, betting prices will rise

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean farmers are keeping their crops instead of selling them because they expect prices to rise further as global supplies tighten, according to brokers, buyers, and sellers in the world’s largest producer and exporter of the oilseed. Another reason for crop hoarding is...
New Orleans, LAAgriculture Online

Lowest grain prices in weeks due to Hurricane Ida

With exports in doubt because of hurricane damage to grain elevators near New Orleans, prices for corn, soybeans, and wheat, the most widely planted U.S. crops, fell to their lowest levels in several weeks in futures trading on Tuesday. The fall harvest will begin soon and could glut the U.S. market if foreign sales are disrupted.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat steadies after slide; corn, soybeans stay weak

* CBOT wheat recovers from Tuesday's four-week low * Wheat market assesses mixed production, demand signals * Hurricane damage hampers U.S. grain exports * Favourable weather also weighs on U.S. corn, soy prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged up on Wednesday after hitting a four-week low in the previous session, as northern hemisphere harvests wound down and traders assessed latest import demand. Corn and soybeans extended losses from Tuesday meanwhile as broadly favourable crop weather in the Midwest and concern over hurricane disruption to U.S. exports kept a lid on prices. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.4% at $7.24-3/4 a bushel as of 1117 GMT. On Tuesday, it had slipped to its lowest since Aug. 2 at $7.07 before finding chart support. Wheat futures climbed to their highest in more than eight years during August as deteriorating harvest prospects in the northern hemisphere unsettled the market. "The fundamentals of the northern hemisphere (crops) are generally known," consultancy Agritel said in a note. "It is mainly technical considerations that are currently dominating." Sovecon said on Tuesday it had cut its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 75.4 million tonnes from 76.2 million, with the consultancy citing low spring wheat yields. Statistics Canada on Monday estimated the country's drought-affected wheat crop would fall sharply from last year, but its official projection was higher than the average from a Reuters poll. On the demand side, the wheat market has been weighing a series of tenders in which importers have shown signs of spreading out purchases in response to high prices. CBOT corn was down 0.8% at $5.30-1/4 a bushel and soybeans 0.5% lower at $12.85-3/4 a bushel. Hurricane Ida damaged a grain export elevator owned by global grain trader Cargill Inc , and rival shipper CHS Inc warned on Monday its grain facility may lack power for weeks after the storm tore through the busiest U.S. grains port. Forecasts pointed to moderate weather for Midwest corn and soy crops, including rain in some dry northwestern zones, as attention turns to harvesting that is getting under way. Prices at 1117 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2020 Pct Move CBOT wheat 724.75 2.50 0.35 640.50 13.15 CBOT corn 530.25 -4.00 -0.75 484.00 9.56 CBOT soy 1285.75 -6.75 -0.52 1311.00 -1.93 Paris wheat Dec 245.25 0.00 0.00 192.50 27.40 Paris maize Nov 219.50 0.00 0.00 219.00 0.23 Paris rape Nov 567.25 0.00 0.00 418.25 35.62 WTI crude oil 68.56 0.06 0.09 48.52 41.30 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 0.09 1.2100 -2.33 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Argentina's 2020/21 soybean sales reach 28.5 mln tonnes - ministry

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold a total 28.5 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 crop, after registering sales over a seven day period of 568,600 tonnes, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday. The scale of sales of one of Argentina's main crops was...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Down Again

Corn is 12 to 13 cents lower, soybeans are 19 to 20 cents lower and wheat is 4 to 6 cents lower. Corn trade is 10 to 11 cents lower at midday Wednesday with trade fading back into support levels yet again and trade still looking to see how badly exports will be disrupted at the Gulf. Ethanol margins should remain in the recent range with cheaper fall blends and weaker corn basis likely to shore up margins with the weekly report showing production off another 28,000 barrels per day and stocks down 113,000 barrels.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans sag on U.S. export worries after Ida; wheat follows

CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell about 2% on Wednesday, with the benchmark December contract hitting a seven-week low as worries about shipping delays from the U.S. Gulf Coast triggered a round of long liquidation, analysts said. Soybean futures hit a two-month low and wheat followed the...
IndustryAgriculture Online

Investors eye slow exports, building crop yields, analyst says

December corn closed sharply lower on Tuesday but well up from the early lows that had taken the market to its lowest level since July 12. Fears of a slow restart to the export facilities in Louisiana, with talk that power could be out for weeks, helped to pressure the market. In addition, traders see the rains in August as beneficial to stabilizing some of the crops in the northern and western sections of the Corn Belt.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures end higher, pausing after six-session skid

CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed higher Wednesday on short-covering after a six-session decline and expectations of firming cash cattle prices, traders said. However, the rally was capped by falling wholesale beef prices, with the U.S. grilling season poised to wind down after Monday's...
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

NASS to Review Acreage Earlier for Corn, Soybeans

The Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service announced Wednesday it will review planted and harvested acreage for select crops earlier than normal. The crops under review include corn, cotton, peanuts, rice, sorghum, soybeans, and sugarbeets. USDA NASS will review all available data, including survey data, satellite-based data, and the...
Agriculturetribuneledgernews.com

China’s corn-buying binge may fall short as bumper harvest looms

China’s record corn-buying spree — a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. — may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Analyst asks if corn, soybean markets will get sold into harvest

After a very bullish August USDA report, it seems the speculative and professional traders are determined to sell this market off into harvest now. It’s funny, but the market has a way of making the most people wrong most of the time, and that seems consistent with the bullish August USDA report in front of harvest. Why pay more for grain that farmers will sell off the combine anyway? That seems to be what the market has decided. There are some very good yields likely in the eastern Corn Belt - and they’ll be selling at the highest prices in over seven years! So expect some fairly aggressive farmer selling in areas with good yields.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Soybeans firm as Hurricane Ida damage raises supply concerns

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher in hesitant trade on Tuesday after reports that Hurricane Ida damaged U.S. grain export facilities, stoking supply concerns in the world's largest exporter. Corn fell slightly, still pressured by better than expected U.S. crop conditions that sent prices to a...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rise for first time in five sessions

CANBERRA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher for the first time in five days on Wednesday, rebounding from a near two-week low touched in the previous session, although concerns about export disruptions from the United States capped the gains. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean futures on the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina extends beef export limits amid 'sharp' price rises

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Argentina's government extended beef export restrictions on Tuesday until the end of October, seeking to bolster domestic supply to help contain rising local food prices, according to a decree published in the official gazette. The move comes months before key mid-term elections, with center-left...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat eases for 4th session on demand concerns; corn flat

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed down by worries over demand for agricultural products following a recent rally in prices. Corn and soybeans were little changed. "Prices have gone up a lot and now we are seeing the impact...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle fall to lowest in three weeks

CHICAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures dropped to their lowest prices in more than three weeks on Tuesday as boxed beef prices continued to weaken amid expectations for reduced demand, analysts said. Lean hog futures also declined as traders adjusted positions on the last day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy