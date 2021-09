MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota soccer program officially begins its 2021 campaign this weekend as the Gophers host Baylor and the University of Illinois - Chicago at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium. First-year head coach Erin Chastain will make her debut on the sideline on August 19 against Baylor at 6 p.m. and then will host the Flames on August 22 at 1 p.m. Both matches can be streamed on BTN+ with the broadcast team of Matt Privratsky and Josee Stiever, a Gopher soccer alum.