Are you new to Upwork as a freelancer trying to land your first job or contract? This article on Upwork Cover Letter Samples is directly for you. After getting your application as a freelancer approved on Upwork, the next challenge is winning your first contract. Being one of the largest world’s work marketplace for freelancing, Upwork is a great place to work. However, as a Newbie Freelancer, getting started on the platform can be very tough.