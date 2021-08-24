USDA offers disaster assistance to Montana farmers and livestock producers impacted by wildfires and drought
Montana agricultural operations have been significantly impacted by the wildfires and ongoing, severe drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.www.sidneyherald.com
