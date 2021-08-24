Cancel
Technology

Hashcash's Billbitcoins Technology to be Implemented by Ethiopian Fintech for Domestic Fund Transfer

 8 days ago

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Global payment processing software, Billbitcoins, announces its collaboration with Ethiopian fintech. Billbitcoins is to provide the technology powering a domestic fund transfer project. Billbitcoins, a HashCash product, offers their payment processing architecture for the project targeting the unbanked community in their country. The project would make use of crypto tokens to securely transfer funds to another part of the country.

#Ethiopian#Big Data#Startup#Prweb#Fiat#Hashcash Consultants#Payment Processing#Digital Asset Exchange#Paybito Digital#Ico#Satoshi Angels#Ai
