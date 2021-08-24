New Book Delivers a Compelling and Inspiring Look Inside the Season's of a Woman's Life; Encouraging All Women to Let Go of Things That Tend to Hold Them Back

Kenney with some of the women in the fitness class she teaches, some of whom became her personal “aunties.” (Photo courtesy Nicole Kenney) Nicole Kenney has always been surrounded by aunties. Kenney is a communications strategist in Philadelphia who has worked for large nonprofits like the NAACP, the Urban League of Philadelphia, and PECO, the local utility. In 2016, she made a documentary where she captured conversations that she had with her “aunties,” both biological and not. These conversations showed the lifeline aunties provided to a young, stressed-out millennial who was just trying to figure out life. When nonprofits and churches began asking her to show her documentary, she thought about the connection to her own experience and the experience of other women in the community and the power of these intergenerational relationships.