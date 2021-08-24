Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

NIO Inc (NIO) Now Requires Testing Before Users Allowed Access to Pilot Features

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Following a fatal accident involving a NIO ES8, NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) has begun requiring its customers to take a test before using the company's assisted driving feature. The NIO App pushed out the NIO Pilot exam to owners on Monday, featuring a six-minute video and ten quiz questions, according to electric vehicle industry forum ddxq.tech.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Elkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nio Es8#Nio Inc#Streetinsider Premium#Nio Es8#Nio Pilot#Nop#Xpev#Ngp#Navigation Guided Pilot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

What's Going On With Tesla And Nio Shares Today?

Electric vehicle-related stocks including Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) are trading higher Monday amid overall strength in the EV sector for the session. According to reports, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will consider issuing higher penalties for automakers who make vehicles that do not meet fuel efficiency requirements.
Technologyinsideevs.com

Nio Now Requires Safety Quiz For Automated Driving Feature

Self-driving technology in the automotive segment is still in its infancy, in spite of many advancements made in recent years. Each manufacturer is trying to find its own direction when it comes to self-driving, and some of the changes they make come as a result of tragic events that occurred while one of their vehicles was driving itself.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Electric Vehicle Stock: Nio or Lucid Group?

What appears to be differing business strategies might not be that different after all. The two companies' markets complement each other well geographically. Technologies like Lucid's battery range of more than 500 miles may be what set them apart from the rest of the pack. Many people who follow the...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Stem, Inc. (STEM) Software to Support EV Charging for Penske Truck Leasing Pilot

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Penske Truck Leasing continues to expand its fleet electrification efforts including the evaluation of important related technologies to support the emerging charging needs of battery electric trucks. Since April 2021, Penske has worked with Stem, Inc., a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, to pilot its AthenaÂ® smart energy storage software and operate an advanced battery storage system. The pilot project included a 350 kilowatt (kW)/800 kilowatt hour (kWh) battery system powered by Stem's Athena at Penske's heavy-duty truck charging positions in Ontario, California.
EconomyStreet.Com

Nio Shares Fall After EV Maker Cuts Deliveries Estimate

Nio NIO shares fell on Wednesday after the Chinese electric vehicle maker trimmed its forecast for third-quarter deliveries. “In light of the continued uncertainty and volatility of semiconductor supply, the company prudently adjusts vehicle production and expects to deliver approximately 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles in the third quarter, revised from the previous outlook of 23,000 to 25,000 vehicles,” Nio said in a statement.
EconomyFudzilla

Nio slashes delivery forecast

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio slashed its delivery forecast for the third quarter this year due to uncertain and volatile semiconductor supplies. Nio cut its delivery forecast for the third quarter to around 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles from a previous 23,000-25,000 vehicles. It delivered 5,880 electric sports-utility vehicles last month, up 48 percent from a year earlier.
Businessithinkdiff.com

Apple could partner with Japanese Toyota Motors to manufacture Apple Car by 2024 – Report

Apple Car has started to sound real than just an alleged product. Numerous reports and patents indicate that Apple’s autonomous passenger vehicle will launch, sooner rather than later. In reference to the electric vehicles (EV) manufacturing, DigiTimes reports that during its visit to Asia, Apple has met with Japanese automaker Toyota Motors Corporation for the mass production of Apple Car by 2024.
TechnologyNetwork World

Are Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer claims valid?

Self-driving cars must possess the ability to recognize road conditions, make decisions and take appropriate action, all in real time. This requires on-board artificial intelligence (AI) that ensures vehicles are able to “learn,” along with super-fast processing power. Tesla unveiled a custom AI chip back in 2019 and soon began...
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Nikola Teams Up With Global Auto Supplier On Fuel Cells To Take On Tesla

Nikola (NKLA) struck a key manufacturing pact with a top auto supplier, ramping up plans to bring its first fuel-cell electric vehicles to market. Nikola stock rose. Under the agreement, Nikola will build fuel-cell power modules using technology licensed from Germany's Bosch Group, which will also supply fully assembled modules.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Rose Today

Nio is reacting to accidents in China amid similar concerns with Tesla's Autopilot in the U.S. The stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) continued a climb Tuesday that began at the end of last week. Shares are up about 7% in the last three trading days as investors are moving back into U.S.-listed Chinese stocks in general. Nio's American depositary shares were up almost 4% on Tuesday alone at the high, but settled to a gain of about 1.5% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT.
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

XPEV’s Delivery Growth Might Outpace NIO, NIO Is a Better Stock Pick

Most of the Chinese names listed in the U.S. are seeing declines due to China’s recent crackdown on some of its firms. While there hasn’t been anything specific to EV stocks, the negative sentiment has impacted them. EV stocks have faced pressure too. In July alone, NIO stock fell by 16 percent, which is almost double the decline seen by Xpeng Motors (XPEV). Li Auto has seen a much lower decline of 2.5 percent in the same period. NIO is scheduled to report its August deliveries soon, which could be its next stock catalyst. What can investors expect from NIO’s August deliveries report?
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Allbirds, Inc (BIRD) Files for up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allbirds, Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) files for up to $100M IPO. The company describes itself as:" Allbirds is a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, while treading lighter on our planet.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Culp, Inc. (CULP) Misses Q1 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) reported Q1 EPS of $0.08, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $83 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.39 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Misses Q2 EPS by 35c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.48), $0.35 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $51 million versus the consensus estimate of $47.09 million.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Q3 Revs Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.23), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $89.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $82.31 million. "In the second quarter...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tesla Must Send Autopilot Data to Feds by October 22

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says Tesla must provide a wide-ranging set of data related to its Autopilot driver assistance system, as part of the agency's investigation into a series of crashes involving Teslas with the Autopilot software activated. NHTSA is asking for extensive information about every crash...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy