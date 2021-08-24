NIO Inc (NIO) Now Requires Testing Before Users Allowed Access to Pilot Features

Most of the Chinese names listed in the U.S. are seeing declines due to China’s recent crackdown on some of its firms. While there hasn’t been anything specific to EV stocks, the negative sentiment has impacted them. EV stocks have faced pressure too. In July alone, NIO stock fell by 16 percent, which is almost double the decline seen by Xpeng Motors (XPEV). Li Auto has seen a much lower decline of 2.5 percent in the same period. NIO is scheduled to report its August deliveries soon, which could be its next stock catalyst. What can investors expect from NIO’s August deliveries report?