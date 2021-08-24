NIO Inc (NIO) Now Requires Testing Before Users Allowed Access to Pilot Features
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Following a fatal accident involving a NIO ES8, NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) has begun requiring its customers to take a test before using the company's assisted driving feature. The NIO App pushed out the NIO Pilot exam to owners on Monday, featuring a six-minute video and ten quiz questions, according to electric vehicle industry forum ddxq.tech.www.streetinsider.com
