A Simon Says game with the Adafruit MacroPad #MacroPad #Gaming @Adafruit

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdafruit Forums user wilsonRL posts “I made a Simon says game with the MacroPad from AdaBox019. It’s my first AdaBox and my first time writing a program that isn’t a book question. I thoroughly enjoyed it, learned a lot and am ready to come up with a new game.”. video...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Adafruit Forums#Wilsonrl#Macropad#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Spatchy Spatch#Forest Fire Beacons#Npi#Maxim#Adafruit 1 69#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
