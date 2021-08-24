MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Use of Lead Candidate MYMD-1 for Treating Fibrosis and Asthma
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MyMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,096,933 titled "Method of Treating Disorders Associated with Chronic Inflammation."
