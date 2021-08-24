Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Use of Lead Candidate MYMD-1 for Treating Fibrosis and Asthma

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MyMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,096,933 titled "Method of Treating Disorders Associated with Chronic Inflammation."

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fibrosis#Asthma#U S#Patent Office#Mymd#U S Patent For Use Of#Streetinsider Premium#Mymd Pharmaceuticals#The Company Rrb#Company#Ipf#Tnf#Fibrotic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Cara, Vifor receive FDA nod for Korsuva

Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma have obtained the Food and Drug Administration’s clearance for Korsuva (difelikefali) for injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis . The medication is a first-in-class kappa opioid receptor agonist that targets the body’s peripheral nervous system.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Janssen Wins FDA Approval for Long-Acting Schizophrenia Drug

Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlit Janssen’s long-acting, twice-per-year schizophrenia drug Invega Hafyera (paliperidone palmitate six-month). This is the first long-acting antipsychotic drug of its kind that provides six months’ control of symptoms with a single dose and is expected to benefit patients who have had difficulties adhering to a more strict treatment regimen.
Industrycancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Zanubrutinib for the Treatment Waldenströms Macroglobulinemia

Zanubrutinib has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with Waldenströms macroglobulinemia based on the results of the phase 3 ASPEN trial. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients withWaldenströms macroglobulinemia, according to a press release from the FDA.1. The approval...
Cancercancernetwork.com

FDA Converts Indication for Pembrolizumab as Frontline Therapy for Bladder Cancer to Full Approval

The FDA has granted a full approval to pembrolizumab for the treatment of platinum-ineligible patients with urothelial cancer. An accelerated approval for pembrolizumab (Keytruda) as therapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who are not eligible to receive platinum-based therapies has been converted to full approval following meetings with the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC), reported the drug’s developer, Merck.1.
Healthchaindrugreview.com

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Canada announces the launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories today announced that Reddy-Lenalidomide, a generic equivalent to Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules, is approved by Health Canada and has been launched in the Canadian market. Reddy-Lenalidomide is one of the first generic medications of its kind to launch in Canada. “Our launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide represents...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces U.S. Approval of Monoclonal Antibody Patent

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, is pleased to announce that a further patent application entitled MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES TO HUMAN FLT3/FLK2 RECEPTOR PROTEIN has been approved and issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent was issued on 31 August 2021 as Patent Number US 11,104,738. This follows the issuance of the patent METHOD OF ELIMINATING HEMATOPOIETIC STEM CELLS/HEMATOPOIETIC PROGENITORS (HSC/HP) IN A PATIENT USING BI-SPECIFIC ANTIBODIES, as announced on 2 June 2021. Both patents represent a further important step in the development of the Company's suite of intellectual property (IP) and protection of its products candidates including CDX antibody and HEMO-CAR-T.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Orphalan announces FDA acceptance for filing of New Drug Application (NDA) for trientine tetrahydrochloride (TETA 4HCl) for the treatment of Wilson's Disease

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Orphalan announces FDA acceptance for filing of New Drug Application (NDA) for trientine tetrahydrochloride (TETA 4HCl) for the treatment of Wilson's Disease. -NDA supported by positive data from Phase 3 CHELATE clinical trial. -Â TETA 4-HCl previously...
Industrybostonnews.net

Hunter Syndrome Pipeline Analysis - Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Clinical and Non-Clinical Studies | Key Companies includes AVRO Bio, Regenxbio, JCR Pharma, Denali and Others

DelveInsight's Hunter Syndrome Pipeline Insights report provides a comprehensive outlook of the pipeline therapies that are in different clinical and preclinical stages of development, their launch, and how the market is expected to transform in the aftermath across the Hunter Syndrome domain. The Hunter Syndrome Pipeline Analysis report offers a...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Announces U.S. FDA Approval of INVEGA HAFYERA

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved long-acting atypical antipsychotic INVEGA HAFYERAâ„¢ (6-month paliperidone palmitate), the first-and-only twice-yearly injectable for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Before transitioning to INVEGA HAFYERAâ„¢, patients must be adequately treated with INVEGA SUSTENNAÂ® (1-month paliperidone palmitate) for at least four months, or INVEGA TRINZAÂ® (3-month paliperidone palmitate) for at least one 3-month injection cycle.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Marinus Pharma (MRNS) Announces EMA Grants Marinus Pharmaceuticals Accelerated Assessment of Ganaxolone for Treatment of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted its request for accelerated assessment of its lead product candidate, ganaxolone, for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), a rare, genetic epilepsy.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application for Use of Ampligen as Both an Intranasal and an IV Therapy for Post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today provided an update on the company's efforts to develop its drug Ampligen as a potential intranasal therapeutic for COVID-19, including the announcement of a new provisional patent application for Ampligen as both an intranasal and an intravenous therapy for what AIM describes as Post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction (PCCD).
Healthoutsourcing-pharma.com

Insilico Medicine uses AI to uncover preclinical candidate for kidney fibrosis

The drug discovery company reportedly used AI-powered drug discovery to come up with a promising preclinical candidate for treatment of the kidney ailment. Insilico Medicine, a company that uses advanced machine learning (ML) technology to discover and develop novel therapies, reports it has used its artificial intelligence (AI) powered discovery platform to deliver a preclinical candidate for the treatment of kidney fibrosis.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Starts Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) at Outperform

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois initiates coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $20.00. The analyst comments "PCSA isn't your typical biotech company. Led by...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) and Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) Enter Exclusive License Agreement to Explore Foralumab

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUSÂ® genome editing platform, and Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, today announced an exclusive license agreement to explore Tiziana's foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb), as an agent to induce tolerance of allogeneic CAR T cells to potentially improve the clinical outcome of CAR T cell therapy.
HealthPsychiatric Times

First and Only Twice-Yearly Treatment for Schizophrenia Receives FDA Approval

The one-of-its-kind 6-month paliperidone palmitate treatment for schizophrenia has received FDA approval. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Janssen Pharmaceutical’s long-acting atypical antipsychotic Invega Hayfera (6-month paliperidone palmitate), a one-of-a-kind twice-yearly injectable for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia.1 Patients wishing to take Invega Hayfera must first be treated with Invega Sustenna (1-month paliperidone palmitate) for at least 4 months, or Invega Trinza (3-month paliperidone palmitate) for at least 1 injection cycle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy