Back-to-school may have a deeper meaning this year, as many kids return to in-person classrooms for the first time since the pandemic began. That said, there are definitely a few more logistics to consider as you're shopping for a return to the classroom. We spoke with teachers and parents, and these are the six must-have additions to your shopping list this year.