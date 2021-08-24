Unitek Learning to Help Transform Workforce in Boise, Idaho
Eagle Gate College Joins Forces with Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation to Launch New Initiative. Unitek Learning is thrilled to announce an educational partnership with Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Boise, Idaho. This restoration center uses a holistic approach to heal the mind as well as the body. In the Boise facility, skilled nurses maintain 120 beds to serve the residents of Idaho.www.stamfordadvocate.com
