Idaho State

Unitek Learning to Help Transform Workforce in Boise, Idaho

Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagle Gate College Joins Forces with Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation to Launch New Initiative. Unitek Learning is thrilled to announce an educational partnership with Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Boise, Idaho. This restoration center uses a holistic approach to heal the mind as well as the body. In the Boise facility, skilled nurses maintain 120 beds to serve the residents of Idaho.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

State
Idaho State
Idaho StateLewiston Morning Tribune

Idaho seeking help for engulfed hospitals

BOISE — Idaho’s hospitals are bursting at the seams as coronavirus numbers continue to skyrocket across the state, prompting state leaders to call on residents to serve as volunteers to help keep medical facilities operating. “There’s a wide variety of positions available, a wide variety of skill sets — we...
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

In-person learning returns at the College of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday marked the first day of the Fall Term at the College of Southern Idaho with students returning to full, in-person learning. Officials are excited to see how rapidly the campus has expanded in recent years, with new buildings including a health sciences building and a vet tech building having been recently completed.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline Needs Your Help Now!

With national Suicide Prevention Week (September 5th-11th) fast approaching, the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline needs your help to continue to save lives in the Gem State. The organization is seeking volunteers to serve as crisis phone responders. It wasn't that long ago that Idaho did not have a suicide prevention hotline that volunteers staff. Idaho is, unfortunately, is one of the states with the highest rates of suicide. How you can make a difference is by giving your time to listen and save a life.
Idaho StateArgus Observer Online

Idaho to get its first fully inclusive 'Learn to Sail' event

BOISE – The Idaho chapter of the Challenged Athletes Foundation, alongside community partner Southern Idaho Sailing Outreach, hosted Idaho’s first-ever adaptive youth sailing clinic, Aug. 4-5, at Spring Shores Marina near Lucky Peak. During the two-day clinic, eight adaptive athletes ages 10-18 sailed for the first time in their lives....
Boise, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Idaho Asks FEMA and Other States for Help to Staff Hospitals

BOISE — When the month of August began, about 8% of the patients in Idaho hospitals had COVID-19. Three weeks later, they’re now more than 20% of hospitalizations. Almost none of the patients have been vaccinated for COVID-19, according to state data and multiple Idaho Capital Sun interviews — demonstrating both the safety of the vaccine, and how effective it is in helping the human body fight the coronavirus.
Idaho StateColumbian

Idaho governor calls in help amid COVID surge

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday called in 220 medical workers available through federal programs and mobilized 150 Idaho National Guard soldiers to deal with a surge in unvaccinated COVID-19 patients that is overwhelming the state’s hospitals. The Republican governor during a remotely held announcement said the...
Idaho StateIdaho Statesman

Novice backpackers learn the ropes with help from this Idaho college’s outdoors experts

I had all of the gear and none of the experience. Regardless, I was about to find out if my aging body could handle a 30-pound pack and 1,500 feet of elevation gain. The goal was to navigate three miles into the Salmon-Challis National Forest with six other novice backpackers and two guides from the College of Southern Idaho’s outdoor recreation center. Some were students, and others were community members.
Educationidahoednews.org

We should use surplus dollars to help students and workforce

What would Idaho’s companies do if they had a $1.4 billion windfall? Many would invest it to make their company more profitable for years to come. Well, Idaho is sitting on a $1.4 billion-surplus and it has a historic opportunity to invest that money to create greater prosperity for this and future generations of Idahoans.
Idaho StateUS News and World Report

SW Idaho Students Learning at Home After COVID Exposures

GRAND VIEW, Idaho (AP) — Students at a southwestern Idaho elementary school will be learning from home this week following exposures to COVID-19. Grand View Elementary School Principal Alex Meyers in a letter to parents said to keep their kids home after about a third of the students at the school were exposed to positive cases of COVID-19.
California StateIdaho Statesman

Boise Police Department hires a new deputy chief. He’ll come to Idaho from California

The Boise Police Department on Thursday announced the hiring of a new deputy chief after a nationwide search. Tammany Brooks is expected to start with BPD sometime in early October, according to a news release. His selection for the job came after multiple interviews of candidates were conducted by Boise residents, police leadership, union officials and civilian employees of the department, the release said.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

UEI College

Founded in 1982, UEI College is an employee-owned, accredited institution that provides students with post-secondary career education programs in high-demand sectors in healthcare, trades, business, and criminal justice. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months at campus locations in Phoenix...
CollegesDaily Democrat

Community colleges offer cash, textbooks to students who get vaccinated

Jaime Barrientos, a psychology student at Los Angeles Mission College, was searching for information on fall classes a couple weeks ago when he noticed that coronavirus vaccines were being offered during on-campus registration. He messaged a friend who was also unvaccinated and hadn’t planned on getting the shot, and the two of them spent the afternoon in the school’s library filling out paperwork for their first dose of the Pfizer regimen.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

U.S. Forest Service Hopes To Help Idaho Restore State Tree

When a State is known for something, typically, you would assume that there is plenty of it there. Washington has plenty of apples, Oregon has plenty of marijuana...right?. Well, in the State of Idaho, you would assume there would be plenty of Western White Pine trees--after all, its the official state tree. What if we told you that this assumption is simply incorrect and that there are efforts to restore this tree here in Idaho?
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Only

Telaya Wine Co. Is A Beautiful Urban Winery In Idaho That’s Located Right On The Boise River

Did you know that Southern Idaho has an amazing wine country? Additionally, this region of the Gem State is filled with “urban wineries” that are conveniently located around Boise. One such urban winery is Telaya Wine Co., a gorgeous spot that’s nestled right along the banks of the Boise River. You can even access the winery […] The post Telaya Wine Co. Is A Beautiful Urban Winery In Idaho That’s Located Right On The Boise River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Collegesthebossmagazine.com

Colleges offering incentives to vaccinated students

Schools unveiling incentive programs in effort to achieve high vaccination rates. The return to college classrooms is right around the corner, and universities are coming up with creative ways to ensure students are vaccinated against COVID-19 upon arrival. While some colleges are mandating all students and staff be vaccinated, others...
Idaho Stateidahocountyfreepress.com

‘Deliberative’ Boise Rep. Chris Mathias navigates being Idaho’s only Black legislator

BOISE — As the lowest-ranking member of the minority party, Boise Rep. Chris Mathias doesn’t hold much power in the Idaho Legislature. He didn’t get assigned to the committees he wanted in his first session — education, for one — and he sponsored just one successful House bill, something that’s not unusual for Democrats, who hold only 12 of 70 House seats.

