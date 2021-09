The S&P 500 has gone back during the course of the trading session on Tuesday as we are testing the idea of the 4500 level being support. If we can stay above there, the market should continue to go much higher, perhaps reaching towards the 4600 level after that. The market tends to move in 200 point increments, and therefore I think 4600 will eventually be tested. If we break down below here, then the uptrend line and the 50 day EMA both come into the picture. Those both should be paid close attention to, and I think it would be a nice pullback that people would be willing to take advantage of.