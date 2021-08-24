XPeng (XPEV) Expands to Norway with First P7 Sedan Shipment
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. XPeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV) began sending the first shipment of its flagship P7 sedan from its headquarters in Guangzhou to Norway Tuesday. This is the first time the XPeng P7 has been exported outside of China. According to a press release, the company says the move reinforces its long-term commitment to building its international market presence.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0