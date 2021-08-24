Cancel
Area County and State Fairs for Fall Fun

By Robert Streeter
arklatexweekend.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUST 28 – SEPTEMBER 4. It’s just a small town throwdown with a whole week of fun including the parade on September 3, 2021. Check out their Facebook page for what’s going on. Sevier County Fairgrounds – DeQueen. SEPTEMBER 13-18 2021 Nevada County Fair & Livestock Show. Lots of agricultural...

www.arklatexweekend.com

Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County 4-H Nets State Fair Livestock Champions

Many purple and blue ribbons were awarded to Washington County 4-H members for their livestock accomplishments at the 2021 Iowa State Fair. Limecreek Livewires member Brynn Younge was champion for the charolais cross breeding beef show, crossbred market barrow, heavyweight market barrow, and overall market pig. Horse and Pony Club member Carsen Mellinger was champion for the horse western pleasure and western walk/trot shows. Riverside Ramblers member Avery Shalla received grand champion doe, junior winter division, and reserve grand champion doe, yearling division, and Division III champion and 5th place overall for the market meat goat show. Dutch Flyers member Ella Greiner received champion for white face influence market lamb, Highlanders member Shauna Sublette received best of group and best of variety in the junior doe fancy rabbit show and first in the junior buck fancy rabbit show, and Riverside Ramblers member Emma Cole was also reserve champion in hereford market hog. In the commercial gilt breeding swine show Riverside Ramblers members Jovi and Jeorgia Evans altogether won reserve champion heavyweight commercial gilt, reserve grand champion commercial gilt, and champion mediumweight commercial gilt. Prairie Pride member Rylee Libe was reserve champion for lightweight market barrow.
Oregon StatePosted by
La Grande Observer

Union County equestrian duo take on the Oregon State Fair

SALEM — Two of Union County’s equestrians recently represented the county at the annual Oregon State Fair. La Grande High School freshman Sophie Miller and Eastern Oregon University freshman Ella Patterson traveled to Salem to compete at the fair, which this year is Friday, Aug. 27, through Monday, Sept. 6. The duo both took part in Western equitation, English equitation, dressage, showmanship and trail.
Pulaski County, ARlittlerocksoiree.com

First Annual Pulaski County Fair Coming to NLR This Fall

Hold on to your funnel cakes. The metro is finally getting its own fair. The first annual Pulaski County Fair will be held Sept. 29 - Oct. 3 at Riverfront Park in North Little Rock. Everything you love about the fair will be there — rides, games, live music, vendors,...
Politicswinonahealth.org

Staff brings state fair fun to Lake Winona Manor residents

Lake Winona Manor residents enjoyed an all-day affair of state fair food and games on Friday, August 27. It was a rainy day, but that didn’t dampen out spirits—we just moved the festivities inside! Residents and visitors (and staff!) enjoyed a variety of games and activities, and many residents won prizes! Of course, a day celebrating the state fair required fair fare! We sampled cotton candy, fried pickles and of course corn dogs while tapping our toes to live music from the “grand stand.” Thank you to all the staff who joined us for fun with our residents and helped plan this fabulous special event.
Texas StateKSAT 12

State Fair of Texas says masks will be required in certain areas

DALLAS – Big Tex is about to ring in the 135th State Fair of Texas but it’s going to look different this year. With just under a month to go until the State Fair of Texas kicks off on Sept. 24, fair officials announced that masks will be required indoors and in outdoor crowded settings.
Colorado Statecbslocal.com

Colorado State Fair Opens, And The Fun Continues For 11 Days

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Fair kicked off in Pueblo on Friday morning. For 11 days, all things Colorado will be front and center at the fair. You can enjoy live music, livestock and rodeo shows and carnival rides, not to mention a wide variety of great food with Colorado-sourced ingredients.
Illinois StateCanton Daily Ledger

Fulton County 4-Hers exhibit projects at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD—Fulton County 4-H members had great success at the Illinois State Fair Junior Show. The 68 area youth were among thousands exhibiting projects in the Junior Department of this year's fair. 4-H members earn the right to exhibit at the Junior Show non-livestock department by being selected at the county...
Oregon Statesalemreporter.com

Fun makes a comeback at the Oregon State Fair

A bird's eye view of the 2019 Oregon State Fair. (Saphara Harrell/Salem Reporter) Oregon’s beloved fair returns to Salem this week for food, fun and excitement. After last year’s break due to Covid, the Oregon State Fair is roaring back to life. The fair, running Aug. 27 through Sept. 6, promises a comeback with new events, surprises, entertainment and sharing.
Carlton County, MNmlstargazette.com

Celebrating 130 years of fun at the Carlton County Fair

4-Hers, drivers, horse racers, vendors and fair-goers all enjoyed a sunny weekend of fun in Barnum. The 130th Carlton County Horse Races were Saturday and Sunday. Events were held each night in the arena including races and a demolition derby. 4-H exhibitions were held all weekend with many participants moving onto the state competition. Carnival rides were open all weekend for everyone to enjoy. Overall the Carlton County Fair celebrated being “Back to the Fun in 2021!” For more pictures from the fair visit our website at www.mlstargazette.com!
Lorain County, OHMorning Journal

Cousins find fun showing pigs at Lorain County Fair

A youngster made her hog showing debut with a pig and guidance from her older cousin at the Lorain County Fair. Arabella Gutierrez, 6, of Cleveland, participated in the County Fair Kids Fun Show on Aug. 26. She showed Cindy Loo, the Hapmshire cross breed pig of her cousin, Alison...
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Heritage, fall fun, festivals and the State Fair of Texas bring out the best of September in Dallas.

As summer turns to autumn and temps begin to dip a little, September in Dallas brings colorful food and art, community events and, of course, the State Fair of Texas! This month offers perfect opportunities to take a quick weekend trip and enjoy indulgent dishes, one more dip in the pool, and all the food, fun and nostalgic feelings that the State Fair of Texas has to offer.

