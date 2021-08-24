Area County and State Fairs for Fall Fun

Many purple and blue ribbons were awarded to Washington County 4-H members for their livestock accomplishments at the 2021 Iowa State Fair. Limecreek Livewires member Brynn Younge was champion for the charolais cross breeding beef show, crossbred market barrow, heavyweight market barrow, and overall market pig. Horse and Pony Club member Carsen Mellinger was champion for the horse western pleasure and western walk/trot shows. Riverside Ramblers member Avery Shalla received grand champion doe, junior winter division, and reserve grand champion doe, yearling division, and Division III champion and 5th place overall for the market meat goat show. Dutch Flyers member Ella Greiner received champion for white face influence market lamb, Highlanders member Shauna Sublette received best of group and best of variety in the junior doe fancy rabbit show and first in the junior buck fancy rabbit show, and Riverside Ramblers member Emma Cole was also reserve champion in hereford market hog. In the commercial gilt breeding swine show Riverside Ramblers members Jovi and Jeorgia Evans altogether won reserve champion heavyweight commercial gilt, reserve grand champion commercial gilt, and champion mediumweight commercial gilt. Prairie Pride member Rylee Libe was reserve champion for lightweight market barrow.