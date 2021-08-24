Cancel
KirkpatrickPrice Verifies Cloud Expertise with Completion of Cloud Certification Challenge

Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

KirkpatrickPrice is the first audit firm to complete AWS’s three-month intensive Cloud Audit Academy. KirkpatrickPrice (kirkpatrickprice.com), a cybersecurity auditing firm providing independent assurance services, verified its commitment to cloud security with the completion of a Cloud Certification Challenge. The Cloud Certification Challenge was a three-month intensive for KirkpatrickPrice employees to focus on developing expertise in Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure through training and certification. As the first audit firm to complete AWS’s Cloud Audit Academy, KirkpatrickPrice has set the bar for cloud expertise in the information security auditing industry and continues to raise it with a dedication to cloud education.

Businessprotocol.com

C3 AI places a big bet on Google Cloud

C3 AI has signed a sweeping partnership deal with Google Cloud, the two companies plan to announce Wednesday, in what C3 AI CEO Tom Siebel called a "precedent-setting" deal. Under the terms of the agreement, all of C3 AI's software tools for building and deploying applications around artificial intelligence models will now run on Google Cloud. The two companies will also work together to make some of Google's core cloud tools — BigQuery, Vertex AI and Google Kubernetes Engine — work more closely with C3 AI's services.
SoftwareTimes Union

Ericom Software's ZTEdge™ Cloud Security Platform Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, today announced that its ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise status and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. A member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), Ericom Software’s ZTEdge Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution is now available globally on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
SoftwareHealthcare IT News

Google Cloud, C3 AI team to accelerate enterprise software implementation

C3 AI, a Redwood City-based enterprise artificial intelligence company, announced Wednesday that it would make its entire portfolio available on Google Cloud. The goal, said the organizations, is to help companies across the industry accelerate their implementation of AI tools. "Google Cloud and C3 AI share the vision that artificial...
Computersbeincrypto.com

Ethernity CLOUD — Guaranteed Cloud Computing Security

Ethernity CLOUD, founded in 2017, is a decentralized confidential computing network driven by smart contracts. Ethernity CLOUD is working toward a secure future for cloud computing. The core of its mission is decentralized confidential computing. Cloud computing allows people to store information remotely on a centralized server. While convenient and...
EconomyCIO

Otava Is on a Mission to Make the Cloud Easy for Customers

Otava is on a mission to make the cloud easy for its customers. So says TJ Houske, Vice President of Operations an Solutions Architecture, at the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based cloud provider. We spoke with Houske recently to learn more about Otava’s approach, what it means to be VMware Cloud Verified, and the challenges today’s enterprises are facing.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Rockerbox Launches Rockerbox Experiments to Optimize Campaign Performance

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Rockerbox, the leading marketing measurement platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, has released Rockerbox Experiments, a new solution that—when combined with the technology’s best-in-class attribution—provides additional measurement capabilities and expanded datasets to help enable a more data-driven marketing organization. With Rockerbox’s expansive partner ecosystem, marketers can now measure and compare experiments with their top platforms all within Rockerbox to better understand the full scope of their contributions and evaluate which tactics are driving the most effective results for their businesses.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Windows 11 Set to Deliver Security and Productivity Improvements

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. A NYC area outsourced IT and Microsoft cloud services provider explains several of the new features in Windows 11 in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first refers to an expected October release date for the widely used PC operating system.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Prancer Enterprise announces a significant expansion in its Infrastructure as Code (IaC) compliance test cases

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Prancer Enterprise, a cloud security startup focused on the Static Code Analysis (SCA) for Infrastructure as Code (IaC), announces significant expansions to its compliance test cases. These new test cases are mainly for the cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering and extend toward Microsft Azure, AWS Cloud, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). With these new compliance test cases, Prancer Enterprise now maintains the most extensive open source Infrastructure as code (IaC) test cases for static code analysis based on the compliance standards. Prancer Enterprise maintains an open-source repository for all the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) test cases based on industry-standard Open Policy Agent (OPA) Rego policy language. The repository is publicly available at the following GitHub address: https://github.com/prancer-io/prancer-compliance-test.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Successful deployment in the AWS cloud: The XXL webinar from Heise

After a cloud-native application has been developed, the next challenge is: Deployment in the cloud. Heise’s webinar on October 14th with the experts OIiver Kopp and Thomas Bröll from Trivadis shows participants how they can manage the deployment of their Java applications in the AWS cloud in a practical way. In a practical way and with many examples, developers learn the best practices for Docker files for Java applications and cloud-native build packs. You master in detail how to package a Spring Boot microservice as a Docker image and how you can deploy it to AWS.
Houston, TXStamford Advocate

SSL.com's eSigner Platform Moves to Paid Service

After a successful beta testing period, SSL.com is happy to announce that eSigner will be available as a paid service beginning September 1st. SSL.com, a leading provider of SSL certificates, recently released the eSigner Cloud Signing Beta Program. eSigner is a cloud signing service which lets users conveniently add globally trusted digital signatures and timestamps to documents and code from anywhere.
New York City, NYStamford Advocate

ReSource Pro Acquires Insurance Licensing Services of America

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. ReSource Pro, a global provider of operational solutions for insurance organizations, today announced it has acquired Insurance Licensing Services of America (ILSA). ILSA provides regulatory and compliance services to insurance organizations and professionals. The transaction was completed this morning. By acquiring ILSA, ReSource Pro...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Ortus Solutions to Host In-Person Technology Conference

The event is set to gather 100+ web and mobile developers for two days of sessions. Ortus Solutions, Corp announced the return of its much-anticipated Into the Box web development conference in its in-person format. This upcoming September 23rd and 24th, attendees will travel to The Woodlands, Texas and bear witness to the non-stop action of the 2-day, 2-track event where speakers from around the world will present on topics surrounding modern web and mobile technologies, development processes, software craftsmanship and infrastructure.
Stamford Advocate

Zonar Launches Zonar University, a Next-Generation Digital Tool to Meet Evolving Customer Needs

New customizable learning system enhances customer training experience across product categories. Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced Zonar University, a new, scalable online learning management system (LMS), to expand customer training. Zonar University’s online training portal is part of Zonar’s award-winning customer success program. Zonar University is designed to educate Zonar end users on the company’s core product lines, latest product introductions, enhancements and best practices in using Zonar solutions.
Farmington, CTStamford Advocate

CytoVeris Acceptance into NVIDIA Inception to Accelerate Go-To-Market Efforts

FARMINGTON, Conn. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. CytoVeris Inc., an emerging company formed with the vision to enhance surgical outcomes for cancer patients through novel smart imaging technologies, today announced it has formally been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture start-ups that are revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.
MarketsStamford Advocate

The First Fully-Permissionless DEX for Trading Perpetual Contracts, MCDEX, Launches V3

SINGAPORE (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. MCDEX, the first fully-permissionless decentralized exchange (DEX) for trading perpetual contracts, launches V3 on Arbitrum, a layer-2 scaling solution built on Ethereum. Perpetual contracts are one of the most popular derivatives, as they have no expiration date, support margin trading, and the prices are soft-pegged to index prices.
Computerscybersecdn.com

Heroku vs AWS: A Comparison of Two Popular Cloud Services

With the increasing importance of cloud computing, services like Amazon’s EC2 on AWS and Heroku are coming under more scrutiny. Even better for the consumer, the increasing number of such services means more choice in the market. But with this increased choice comes an increased level of confusion, because it’s often difficult to do an apples-to-apples comparison of the various services. Even worse, their offerings aren’t strictly in the same domains, but let’s take a stab at it.
Softwarevmware.com

VMware vSAN Tech Team Updates: vSAN Everywhere, Stretched Clusters & More

Summer 2021 saw a lot of great, new content on Cloud Platform Tech Zone including features on how vSAN is leveraged across industries, insights on stretched clusters, data management and more! Get a recap of this past season’s can’t miss Tech Zone resources below. vSAN Stretched Clusters and Data Protection...
Softwareitprotoday.com

Microsoft Azure Vulnerability ‘Breaks Secure Multitenancy’

Last week, researchers from cloud security firm Wiz reported a new vulnerability in Microsoft Azure's managed database service, Cosmos DB, that they called the worst they've ever seen. According to the researchers, the Azure vulnerability, which they dubbed ChaosDB, gave them "complete, unrestricted access to the accounts and databases of...
ComputersTechRepublic

Want to be a cloud computing master? Learn Google Cloud Platform, DevOps, Kubernetes, Azure, AWS

You can get the skills you need to break into the in-demand field of cloud technology without spending a lot or money or time. Tech budgets are forecasted to significantly expand through next year. And, of course, everything will continue moving to the cloud. Cloud skills will be valued well into the future. So if you've been thinking about switching to a new career in tech, cloud computing would definitely be a smart path, and The Ultimate Kubernetes & Cloud Certification Training Bundle provides fast, affordable training.

