(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as September opened, with traders counting down the hours until an OPEC+ meeting that should result in a further rise in output. West Texas Intermediate was up 0.9% after losing more than 7% in August, the biggest monthly decline this year. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia are expected to ratify a plan to add 400,000 barrels a day in October, wagering that the market can absorb the extra flows as demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.