Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The World’s Largest Computer Chip @NewYorker

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Yorker writes: In the race to accelerate A.I., the Silicon Valley company Cerebras has landed on an unusual strategy: go big. Andrew Feldman, Cerebras’s co-founder, began his slide deck with a cover slide, then a team slide, catching Vishria’s attention: the talent was impressive. Then Feldman compared two kinds of computer chips. First, he looked at graphics-processing units, or G.P.U.s—chips designed for creating 3-D images. For a variety of reasons, today’s machine-learning systems depend on these graphics chips. Next, he looked at central processing units, or C.P.U.s—the general-purpose chips that do most of the work on a typical computer. “Slide 3 was something along the lines of, ‘G.P.U.s actually suck for deep learning—they just happen to be a hundred times better than C.P.U.s,’ ” Vishria recalled. “And, as soon as he said it, I was, like, facepalm. Of course! Of course!” Cerebras was proposing a new kind of chip—one built not for graphics but for A.I. specifically.

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer#World#Newyorker#The New Yorker#A I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Looking at the world’s largest solar power stations

In 2019, the top five solar parks had a combined capacity of 6.6 GWAC. Fast forward to 2021, and today’s top five total over 12.5 GWAC.The intervening Covid-19 pandemic has clearly done little to slow the explosive global growth of utility-scale solar. In three blogs in the coming weeks, the...
CarsBMW BLOG

Photo Gallery: BMW iX Launched in Romania, next to world’s most powerful laser

The BMW iX is a special model for the Bavarian brand and one that is said to shape the way the company moves forward, in this uncertain ‘electric future’ everyone’s talking about. The iX is bound to become the technology flagship of the Munich-based manufacturer and, considering how many innovations can be attributed to the brand, that’s nothing to scoff at. To mark the local launch of the new model, the people from the Romanian brand of the company decided to do something truly special.
Coding & Programmingnextplatform.com

Cerebras Shifts Architecture to Meet Massive AI/ML Models

What is that famous maxim in computer science about something that doubles on a regular cadence?. Moore’s Law is one answer, but that’s a doubling (in this case, transistors) every two years. On a related note, we need a new term for machine learning models, which double in complexity every two months. Unlike with Moore’s Law historic cost predictability, ML’s Law demands a massive increase in costs with each transition.
Computersquantamagazine.org

Computer Scientists Discover Limits of Major Research Algorithm

Many aspects of modern applied research rely on a crucial algorithm called gradient descent. This is a procedure generally used for finding the largest or smallest values of a particular mathematical function — a process known as optimizing the function. It can be used to calculate anything from the most profitable way to manufacture a product to the best way to assign shifts to workers.
EngineeringZDNet

Quantum computing: How BMW is getting ready for the next technology revolution

Quantum computing may still be at an early stage, but BMW has been quietly ramping up plans for the moment when it reaches maturity. Most recently, the company just launched a "quantum computing challenge" – a call for talent designed to encourage external organizations to come up with solutions that will help the car manufacturer make the best use of quantum technologies.
TechnologyDigital Trends

Watch Xiaomi’s first video featuring its robotic CyberDog

Xiaomi has released its first video (below) featuring CyberDog, the Chinese tech firm’s recently announced robotic dog. The footage gives us the first opportunity to see the quadruped in motion, and you won’t surprised to learn that on video the resemblance to Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot is more striking than ever.
Engineeringtecheblog.com

Elon Musk Unveils Tesla Bot at Artificial Intelligence Day, is a Walking Humanoid Robot

Elon Musk unveiled much more than Tesla’s latest autonomous driving and AI technologies on Thursday, as he announced the company will be debuting a humanoid robot next year. Called Tesla Bot, it is capable of performing repetitive tasks that only humans can do today, thus making it a potential game changer for the world economy by driving labor costs down. The first prototypes won’t be perfect, as they are intended to be just friendly, and navigate through a world of humans. Read more for the full presentation and additional information.
EngineeringPosted by
Benzinga

5 Robots That Changed The World: The Iconic Forerunners Of The Tesla Bot

Last week, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot designed to perform tasks. But for someone who prides himself as being on the cutting edge of everything, Musk is curiously very late to the robotics party. After all, the concept of mechanized creations that simulated human life can be traced back to the mythologies of the ancient civilizations. Even Leonardo da Vinci designed a robot that looked like a knight in armor – but whether he actually built his creation is unknown.
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft Windows 365 performance and benchmarks

Last week Microsoft launched their new Windows 365 cloud service providing the Windows operating system and virtual Windows computers you can access from almost any device. Microsoft launched the service with a free trial available but unfortunately due to “unbelievable response” has closed invitations for the near future although you can still register to be included on the waiting list.
Businesswccftech.com

AMD Set To Become TSMC’s 2nd Largest Customer – Apple Car Chip Production Rumored For China

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) orders for its next-generation 3nm chip manufacturing process have started to materialize, according to a fresh report from Digitimes Taiwan. TSMC is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, and the company has propelled itself to new heights on the back of its strong performance with the 7nm semiconductor manufacturing node and orders from Cupertino tech giant Apple, Inc and other large tech firms. Fresh details from Digitimes suggest that while Apple will retain its place as TSMC's biggest customer, Santa Clara based chip designer Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) is also set to become the company's second-largest customer due to strong growth in all of its chip segments, particularly the EPYC server products.
TechnologyCoinDesk

Inside India’s Aadhaar, the World’s Largest Biometric ID System

Blockchain technology has brought about conversations around decentralization, anonymity, agency and empowerment to the wider world. On this week’s “Money Reimagined,” hosts Michael Casey and Sheila Warren are joined by two experts to discuss digital security and privacy, with a focus on India. Dr. Usha Ramanathan, is a lawyer and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy