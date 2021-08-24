Cancel
Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals the Negan line he tried to have cut from The Walking Dead season 11 premiere

By Molly Edwards
 8 days ago
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has revealed that he tried to get one of his lines removed in The Walking Dead season 11 premiere. Spoilers ahead!. In the episode, Negan suspects Lauren Cohan's Maggie has taken him down to the metro tunnels to kill him. Negan declares he won't let her put him "down like a dog, like Glenn was." Glenn was Maggie's husband – and was brutally murdered by Negan and his barbed wire baseball bat back in season 7.

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

