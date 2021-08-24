Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

Five homes under $500,000 in Sonoma County

By Janet Balicki
Press Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe spend a lot of time on this blog covering multi-million dollar estates with mortgages far out of reach for the majority of Sonoma County. But what is out there for the rest of us?. According to the latest Compass real estate reports, the median home price in Sonoma County...

realestate.blogs.pressdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Sonoma County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Sonoma County, CA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Mortgage Calculator#Compass#Zillow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Related
Plumas County, CAkrcrtv.com

Dixie Fire in Five Counties

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — The Dixie fire has been burning in five counties: Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Shasta, and Tehama. It has burned 759,218 acres and is 48% contained. The poor humidity recovery overnight allowed for active fire beginning in the morning. Firefighters have split the fire up into east and...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

COVID-19 deaths in Sonoma County reach highest number in 6 months

Sonoma County’s pandemic-related fatalities in August were the greatest number since February, the deadly fallout of a summer surge health experts say was driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Public health officials said 21 people died in the month from the virus, and due to delays...
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

21 Covid Deaths Recorded in Sonoma County for August

August saw the highest amount of coronavirus deaths in Sonoma County in six months. Public health officials said yesterday that 21 people died in August because of the virus, and because of delays in reporting, a few more deaths could be added to the total. Out of that number, 13 were unvaccinated. It is the highest amount of coronavirus deaths in a single month since February when 31 deaths were reported.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPress Democrat

Strong winds push Caldor fire closer to Lake Tahoe

Quick hits: The Caldor fire Facts about the wildfire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe at the California-Nevada border: — The Caldor fire, named for the road where it started on Aug. 14 near the community of Grizzly Flats, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from Lake Tahoe, had ballooned to 312 square miles (808 square kilometers) by Tuesday night. — There are more than 3,900 personnel on the lines, with firefighters coming from as far away as Wisconsin and West Virginia to aid the firefight. The U.S. Army was also training about 250 soldiers to work as hand crews, who typically hike into wildland fire areas and remove rocks, leaves, bushes and other flammable material using shovels and chainsaws. — In all, 15,000 fire personnel are working on fires statewide, including the still-burning Dixie fire. But states across the country are stretched for resources as many rescue personnel have been sent to help with Hurricane Ida recovery. — About 25 helicopters are dropping water and retardant on the Caldor fire. Numerous airplane tankers are assisting when smoky conditions allow them to fly. — More than 400 fire engines are on the fire, nearly 100 bulldozers and over 70 water hauling tenders. — At least 669 structures have been reported as destroyed, including 486 homes, though the count is ongoing as conditions allow assessments. Another 40 have been recorded as damaged. ___ Source: California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, California Office of Emergency Services.
Sonoma County, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County supervisors commit to auction sale of Chanate Road property

5 things to know about the Chanate Road campus 1. Totaling nearly 72 acres in northeast Santa Rosa, the property stretches on both sides of Chanate Road and Cobblestone Drive, east of Mendocino Avenue. 2. The property is home to the now abandoned Sutter Health (and former community) hospital complex, the county morgue and coroner’s office, the public health lab and the Bird Rescue Center of Sonoma County, a nonprofit. 3. The Rogers Creek Fault runs under the area. 4. The county has attempted to sell the property five times since 2017. 5. If the property sells, oversight of any future project will fall to the city of Santa Rosa.
Sonoma County, CAsonomamag.com

10 Things to Do in Sonoma County This Labor Day Weekend

Haven’t made plans for the long weekend ahead? Enjoy three days of work-free bliss with our list of things to do in Sonoma County this holiday weekend. Click through the above gallery for details and don’t forget to tag us on Instagram (@sonomamag) when you share your weekend highlights.
Guerneville, CAPress Democrat

Guerneville fire investigation unsuccessful in finding cause

Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a fire that burned three commercial buildings in downtown Guerneville last week, according to the Sonoma County Fire District. The fire started around 10 p.m. on Aug. 22 in the crawl space below the former Flavors Unlimited ice cream shop on Main...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Sonoma County supervisors signal support for immigrants during town hall

Four Sonoma County supervisors indicated they would advocate for federal immigration reform during a virtual meeting Wednesday evening hosted by local undocumented workers and nonprofit leaders. Almost 150 people attended the 5 p.m. meeting, which included a conversation about a federal budget proposal that would fund a pathway to citizenship...
Louisiana Stateksro.com

Sonoma County Fire Captain Heading to Louisiana to Help

The captain of the Sonoma County Fire District and a close friend have been sent to Louisiana to help with search and recovery. Captain Mike Stornetta and his search and rescue dog, Rocket, were sent to Louisiana on Sunday to help with efforts following Hurricane Ida. Both are a part of FEMA’s 35-member Rescue Task Force-4, a team based in Oakland that was deployed to the state.
Sonoma County, CAsonomamag.com

An Art Lover’s Guide to Sonoma County

Creativity reigns supreme in Sonoma County. Although our world-class winemakers and award-winning chefs tend to take center stage, the region also is home to a diverse range of artists, who display their works in open studios and galleries. Art can also be enjoyed outside of galleries and museums in Wine Country — in hotels, restaurants, even vineyards. We’ve listed a few favorite artsy destinations in the gallery above. Did we miss one of your favorite spots? Leave a comment below.
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

Strong Voter Turnout Expected in Sonoma County for Recall Election

It looks like we will have strong turnout for the September 14th election. Yesterday, the Sonoma County Registrar of voters announced that they have processed over 68,000 ballots so far which already shows a voter turnout of 22.4%. With these numbers, the Registrar is projecting 70% turnout for Sonoma County in the recall election. The last statewide recall in 2003 saw a voter turnout of 75% in Sonoma County. The registration deadline for new voters was Monday but those who missed out can still conditionally register and vote in person.
Windsor, CAPress Democrat

Fire causes $400,000 in damage to Windsor home

A fire damaged part of a home in southeast Windsor early Monday, causing about $400,000 in damage and displacing a family of five, officials said. The fire at 220 Moll Drive was reported around 3:20 a.m. by a neighbor, according to dispatch reports. It ignited in a detached garage with...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

‘Blind tasting,’ chili cook-off coming up in Sonoma County

Notre Vue Estate will host a “Super-Sensory Trio Experience” at 5 p.m. Sept. 18 with “super-taster” Hoby Wedler, Winemaker Alex Holman and Chef Didier Ageorges, owner of Pascaline in Sebastopol. Guests will enjoy released wines and dinner while they are guided in a carefully curated sensory food and wine pairing...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Many in Sonoma County watching Caldor fire with concern

“Fire makes me nervous,” Dan Kosta said. How could it not? Kosta lost his house on Quietwater Ridge, off of Mark West Springs Road, in the 2017 Tubbs fire. Now a new fire is threatening his second home in South Lake Tahoe. “I don’t think you get callous to it,”...
Sonoma, CAPress Democrat

Illicit marijuana growing operation disbanded in Sonoma Coast State Park

Two suspects were arrested after authorities discovered an illegal marijuana growing operation in Sonoma Coast State Park earlier this month. The plot, which included about 1,500 plants, was found Aug. 17 with about 1,000 pounds of trash, the California Department of Parks and Recreation announced Monday afternoon. Supervising Sonoma Coast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy