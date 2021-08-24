Cancel
Texas State

Handyman Connection Launches New Location In Texas

By Handyman Connection
franchising.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome Repair Company Offers Renovation and Restoration Services in Northwest San Antonio and Surrounding Communities. August 24, 2021 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Handyman Connection, a home repair company in operation for 30 years, announced today it has opened its newest franchise in Texas. Handyman Connection of Northwest San Antonio provides home renovation and restoration services throughout the San Antonio area, including the surrounding communities of Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Stone Oak and Leon Springs. The new location is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Jamie Eylar.

