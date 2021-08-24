Noodles & Company Announces Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement to Expand in West Texas and Southern New Mexico

Del Taco remains hungry for growth and ready to soar with a bold, fresh take on store design primed to capitalize on opportunities to leverage real estate in a thriving drive-thru environment. The iconic and resilient QSR-plus brand is building on eight consecutive years of positive franchise same-store sales growth in a big way. In addition to recently unveiling “Fresh Flex,” a new flexible, scalable store design that will first launch in Orlando, the nation’s second-largest quick-service Mexican restaurant* has announced several new franchise deals this year that will add dozens of new restaurants across northern and central Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. Territories in several key states in the Southeast are still available and ready for development.