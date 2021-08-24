Cancel
Broomfield, CO

Noodles & Company Announces Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement to Expand in West Texas and Southern New Mexico

By Noodles, Company
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 24, 2021 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - Noodles & Company (Nasdaq: NDLS) today announced that it has entered into a multi-unit franchise and area development agreement with Carlos Hill, the President of Tsunami Enterprises, LLC. Four new Noodles & Company restaurants are planned for the El Paso & Las Cruces metropolitan area during the next three years, with the first scheduled to open its doors by the Fall of 2022.

