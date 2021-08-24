Cancel
Beatrice, NE

SCC-Beatrice students return for the first day of classes

By Monica Brich
Beatrice Daily Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sunland provided warm, quiet weather on Monday, the perfect conditions for new and returning students to adapt to campus life at Southeast Community College in Beatrice. Sophomore and Resident Assistant Tania Hernandez said she’s not sure about the number of students living in the Homestead Hall residence this year, but that it definitely looks fuller than last year. She said this is her first semester as an RA, and that she’s excited because she thinks she can make a good impact on the incoming students.

beatricedailysun.com

Comments / 0

