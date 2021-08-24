Cancel
UFC

Invicta FC 44: A New Era Preview and Predictions

By Riley Kontek
Cover picture for the articleInvicta FC returns to pay-per-view this weekend with Invicta FC 44, which is headlined by two vacant title bouts. One of those title bouts will see UFC veteran Danielle Taylor meet up with former title challenger Emily Ducote for the strawweight strap. Ducote has been a top Invicta fighter since her debut with the company and looks to redeem herself on her second attempt at the gold against Taylor, a former KOTC Champion.

