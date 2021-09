Well it will be Labor Day a week from today, and that generally means as a whole the days will begin to become cooler, and we will start to see the trees begin to turn from having green leaves into trees with rafts of colors like yellows, oranges, reds, and golds. So why not start thinking about ways you can get out and enjoy the fall color, while also golfing. Here are 4 area golf courses where you can get the best of both worlds with some challenging golf, amid a sea of changing colors.