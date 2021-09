For Firearms Violations and Possessing Illegal Drugs for Sale. On August 19, 2021, 35-year-old Dikran Mouradian was arrested by members of the Glendale Police Department’s Traffic Bureau after he was stopped riding a dirt bike on the street and was found to be in possession of illegal drugs for sale and a loaded firearm (see previous press release posted yesterday, August 24th, for further details). Mouradian posted bond and was released from custody.