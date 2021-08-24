Future Apple Watch may let you answer calls by blowing on it

Whether it's an iPhone 12, you're getting ready for the iPhone 13, or you have your eye on one of the amazing Android phones available right now, getting a new phone is exciting. But after the excitement wears off, you're left with a decision about what to do with your old phone. If it's still in working order, you have several options that range from trading it in to save some cash, selling it to a random stranger, or repurposing it. However, before you hand it over to someone else or drop it off at FedEx, there's still some work you'll need to do.