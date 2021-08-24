Future Apple Watch may let you answer calls by blowing on it
Owners of the Apple Watch could one day control their wearable devices silently and with their hands full, by blowing on it to trigger changes in state. The Apple Watch already offers users many ways to interact with the device, despite practically being limited to being used by one hand and the wearer's voice. Touch controls, the Digital Crown, and speaking to Siri handles practically handles all functions of the device when worn casually.appleinsider.com
Comments / 0