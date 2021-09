DENVER — The Denver Nuggets G League affiliate the Grand Rapids Gold have announced the hiring of Jason Terry as their new Head Coach. The 19-year NBA veteran brings a wealth of experience and basketball knowledge with him to Grand Rapids, having appeared in 1,410 career games, the ninth most in NBA history. The sharp-shooting NBA Champion owns career averages of 13.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists while connecting on 2,282 career three-pointers, the seventh most all-time. After wrapping up his prolific playing career in 2018, Terry spent the 2019-20 season as the Assistant General Manager for the G League’s Texas Legends and the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach with his alma mater Arizona Wildcats.