Banned RSA SecurID certificate causing issues for Mac enterprise users

By Mike Peterson
Apple Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac users across the globe are reportedly having trouble logging into their enterprise virtual private networks because of an apparent certificate issue, user reports suggest. Specifically, enterprise VPNs that rely on the RSA SecurID mechanism for multi-factor authentication are seeing the problem, according to a forum post on the RSA website. Multiple posters are reporting that RSA SecurID version 4.2.1 is failing to launch as of Tuesday morning.

appleinsider.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsa Securid#Rsa Security#Security Certificate#Rsa Securid#Mfa#Macos Catalina#Macos Big Sur#Appleinsider
