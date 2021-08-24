Banned RSA SecurID certificate causing issues for Mac enterprise users
Mac users across the globe are reportedly having trouble logging into their enterprise virtual private networks because of an apparent certificate issue, user reports suggest. Specifically, enterprise VPNs that rely on the RSA SecurID mechanism for multi-factor authentication are seeing the problem, according to a forum post on the RSA website. Multiple posters are reporting that RSA SecurID version 4.2.1 is failing to launch as of Tuesday morning.appleinsider.com
